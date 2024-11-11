Chef Prateek Sadhu brings mountain flavours to JW Marriott Kolkata

Chef Prateek Sadhu’s ‘Naar’ takes its name from the Kashmiri word for fire and the restaurant is a culinary playground where the spirit of the Himalayas is brought to life. ‘Naar’ offers what Sadhu calls Himalayan-forward cuisine, a blend of ancient traditions and modern techniques that encapsulate the diversity of the mountain regions, reflected through his signature playful yet respectful approach. Chef Sadhu recently presented a nine-course dinner, offering guests a journey through the Himalayas. Each dish reflected his deep connection with the mountain regions and his expertise in using ingredients and techniques.

JW Marriott Kolkata is at the forefront of setting a trend in the city’s dining scene by pioneering culinary pop-ups and restaurant takeovers. The pop-ups not only bring renowned chefs from across the globe to showcase their culinary expertise but also allow guests to engage with diverse flavours and cooking styles in a unique, intimate setting. “By hosting pop-ups like Chef Prateek Sadhu’s ‘Mountain Flavours’, we’re not just bringing diverse, innovative cuisine to our guests, but we’re also championing the rich, diverse heritage of India’s culinary traditions,” said Sunil Kumar, General Manager, JW Marriott Kolkata.

For this event, Chef Sadhu highlighted ingredients sourced from the Himalayan region, championing both the forgotten treasures of the land and the sustainability practices that are integral to the future of Indian cuisine.

“‘Naar’ is a reflection of my journey as a chef, my roots and my deep connection to the Himalayas. These dinners with ‘Conosh’ and JW Marriott Hotel Kolkata are an opportunity to bring the stories and flavours of ‘Naar’ to a broader audience, allowing diners to experience the richness of Himalayan cuisine in a setting that is both luxurious and intimate,” Chef Sadhu said.