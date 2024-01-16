Change outcomes through name numerology

People might have seen people with unusual name spellings, with an extra ‘M’ or an extra ‘A’. Ever wondered why people choose extended name spellings instead of simple ones?

Several people have unusual name spellings and when anyone asks them about it, they tell them that it’s because of a famous numerologist. The reason behind those unusual spelling names is the belief that names can change outcomes. While it may surprise one for a minute, it’s connected to the beliefs of numerology. But how true is that? Can changing names actually benefit one’s fate, according to numerology?

These questions are obvious and pop up in anyone’s head. This article can help one get more clear ideas on numerology and how it works to bring better luck through their name.

Name Numerology: Numerology is the study of numbers, which believes that the universe is a system of numbers. Understanding these numbers can help a numerologist make predictions about a person according to his name and date of birth.

How numerology can help: Changing names in numerology has great importance. Numerology believes that if a person’s name isn’t decided according to their date of birth or life path number, it might not provide the benefits of the number. Even if the number resulting from changing their names is lucky, they might not acquire its benefits. Therefore, people contact expert numerologists to change their names according to their date of birth.

Is our name lucky: The combination of an individual’s date of birth means the date when they were born. The month and the year are calculated to find their life path number (destiny number). If this number is in harmony with one’s name number, then their name will be lucky for them.

Reasons to change names: There are certain reasons why people make changes to their names. Before readers decide anything, here are some reasons why some people change names.

Changing names can increase the positive energy that is already present in the name chart. It can also bring some energy and positivity that may come out to be positive in the future. If an individual decides to change the culture, community, affiliation or religion, he or she needs to change the name according to the norms of a certain organisation. In some cultures, it’s a ritual to change the surname of a woman after marriage. They take the surname of their husbands after the marriage as per tradition.

People in creative or artistic industries like singing, acting, singing or writing often change their names. They either prefer to have a stage or pen name or choose what they think might make them popular.

The need for name numerology: If one’s name number isn’t compatible with their ‘Life Path Number’, only then numerologists suggest a name correction as per numerology. But it’s not always necessary. Sometimes, people live a happy and successful life even if these two numbers are not compatible. In this case, they might have a strong compatibility with their other numbers. Name change is suggested for people who face a lot of struggles, losses in business, failed marriages, failure in career and other problems. So, if people are facing any problem in their lives and nothing is improving for a long time, then they should consult a numerologist for name correction.

Benefits of name change: Changing names according to date of birth can have a great impact on the challenges in life. It can help an individual to fight those challenges or may decrease them. It changes the values of one’s personality number resulting in a change in traits, personality, ambitions and skills.

People change their names because they believe it doesn’t suit their life. Changing names also alters their expression number along with soul urge and personality number. The alteration in these three numbers may bring changes in life as these numbers hold a big importance. This is how changing names according to numerology can benefit people.

However, only changing one’s name isn’t enough. Once a numerologist reads all the numbers and suggests a new name, the next thing to do is to follow and apply a few things to make the new name impactful in one’s life.

This new name becomes that person’s identity, so they must try to add the new name on all important documents and visiting cards. They must change their name’s spelling to a new name on all their social media channels and their houses’ nameplates. In short, the more they can update with the new name, the more they will benefit and will see good results very soon.

Factors to consider before changing name: Have to get a numerology consultation online or offline. Although people have varying opinions on whether changing names benefits them or not, there are real-life examples that make this statement true. There is a numerology chart for everyone. Consisting of five core numbers, they are considered the most important numbers in a numerology chart.

People shouldn’t jump to conclusions right away. They should meet a numerologist before making any name changes. A numerologist can make changes to five or six values, resulting in changes in one’s physical structure and mind. Several people have opted for numerology services and it has worked for them. But they need to have in-depth knowledge about it before taking any step.

Many Bollywood celebrities like Rajkummar Rao, Hrithik Roshan, Javed Jaafery and Ayushmann Khurrana have also changed their names based on the beliefs of numerology. For example, Hrithik Roshan added an ‘H’ to his first name, Rajkummar Rao added an extra ‘M’ and Karisma Kapoor removed the ‘H’ from her first name.

Changing names can make significant changes to life. If one considers taking this step, one can get in touch with a renowned numerologist first. One can also consult with numerologist Rakhi Jain to get guidance on changing names.

(Rakhi Jain is a professional numerologist, Vastu consultant and general counsellor from Mumbai, India. Email: rakhijain99999@gmail.com. Mobile: +91 9594888515, +91 9136910156. ‘Instagram’ handle: numerologybyrakhejain. Facebook handle: Numerology By Rakhe Jain)