Championing Acid Attack Survivors Through Hospitality Skilling

Advancing its commitment to community upliftment under ‘Paathya’, Indian Hotels Company’s (IHCL) industry-leading ESG++ framework, Taj Mahal, New Delhi, partnered with Chhanv Foundation to provide support to acid attack survivors in hospitality skilling, enabling economic empowerment, professional readiness and social inclusion. The initiative aims to support the launch of Sheroes Café in Delhi, a space that will honour courage and the transformative power of opportunity.

The programme commenced with an immersive familiarisation tour of the hotel, offering participants an insider’s perspective on the Front of the House and Heart of the House operations. From observing guest interactions at the reception to experiencing the precision of back-of-house culinary and housekeeping functions, the orientation laid the groundwork for a comprehensive training programme designed to build technical expertise and confidence.

The curriculum covered diverse areas of hospitality, which included Indian, Chinese and bakery production, beverage and mocktail preparation, front office operations and modules on grooming and personality development facilitated by the ‘Learning & Development’ team at Taj Mahal, New Delhi. Parallel sensitisation sessions for associates and assigned buddies ensured a supportive ecosystem, embedding empathy and inclusion into the training journey.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Dr Anmol Ahluwalia, Area Director, Operations and General Manager, Taj Mahal, New Delhi, said, “At Taj Mahal, New Delhi, hospitality extends beyond creating exceptional guest experiences. It’s equally about shaping opportunities that can redefine lives. Through ‘Paathya’, we are committed to empowering communities by nurturing skills, building confidence and celebrating resilience. Our association with Chhanv Foundation instils our belief that potential knows no bounds when met with the right platform and encouragement.”

The programme concluded with a formal certification ceremony representing not just professional preparedness but also renewed self-belief and the opening of new opportunities. By equipping survivors with essential skills and access to dignified livelihoods, Taj Mahal, New Delhi, continues to advance IHCL’s vision of inclusive progress and responsible growth under the ‘Paathya’ framework.