Chai Pe Charcha: A month-long celebration of India’s favourite brew

This August, French Heart at Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla brings ‘Chai Pe Charha’, a vibrant and flavourful tribute to India’s timeless love for ‘chai’.

Step into a culturally rich setting with vibrant coolers, mood seating and charming lantern lighting, creating the perfect mood for monsoon conversations and relaxed indulgence. The highlight? A live ‘chai’ counter where guests can create their own chai blends or customise their tea experience, paired perfectly with monsoon special ‘Baarish Wale Pakode’ and a range of traditional Indian snacks like samosas, pakoras and biscuits, all starting from just Rs 200+.

Whether it’s a casual catch-up, a work break or simply a moment to savour the rains, ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ promises a unique dining experience that celebrates comfort, flavour and community.

Date: Till August 31, 2025

Time: 10 am - 10 pm

Venue: French Heart, Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla

For bookings and inquiries, please contact: +91 95829 44897