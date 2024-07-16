Chai Chemistry: Where every sip tells a story of India’s tea heritage

Symbolising the warmth and hospitality deeply rooted in Indian culture, Eros Hotel New Delhi Nehru Place invites guests to indulge in the rich and diverse flavours of ‘chai’ from various states of India this monsoon. The hotel’s exclusive ‘Tea Lounge’ event celebrates chai’s cultural significance, featuring exquisite teas from renowned regions, each paired with popular local snacks that enhance their distinct flavours and aromas.

Tea delights and local treats: At ‘Tea Lounge’, ‘chai’ enthusiasts will savour a variety of regional delights. Enjoy ‘Lebu Cha’, a lemon tea paired with Kolkata’s ‘Ghugni’ and Bangalore’s ‘Onion Khara Bun’. Experience the ‘Kolkata Basket’ with ‘Koraisuthir Cutlet’, ‘Pyazi’, ‘Beguni’, ‘Aloo Chop’ and ‘Kasundi Chutney’, perfectly complemented by the floral aroma of Darjeeling tea.

From Himachal Pradesh, relish Kangra tea with ‘Patrodu’, a snack made of Colocasia leaves and ‘Imli Chutney’. For non-veg lovers, the hotel’s menu features ‘Tripura Macher Chop’ with raw mango chutney from Orissa, paired with ‘Ronga Saah’ (Red Tea) enjoyed across Tripura, Assam and Sikkim.

Indulge in Tamil Nadu’s ‘Verki Puri’ topped with pepper chicken and Nilgiri tea. For non-milk tea lovers, savour Kerala’s Sulaimani tea, a spiced black tea paired with spicy ‘Kerala Egg Masala Puff’. Join this monsoon at Eros Hotel for a journey through India’s diverse ‘chai’ and snack pairings.

A monsoon of flavour: This monsoon, immerse in the diverse blends and regional variations of ‘chai’ at Eros Hotel, reflecting India’s rich cultural tapestry. Each cup offers a unique experience with exclusive teas and delightful pairings. Join at ‘Tea Lounge’ and embark on a flavourful journey across India, one sip at a time.

People may book their tables now to experience the essence of Indian ‘chai’ at Eros Hotel New Delhi Nehru Place.

Venue: Tea Lounge, Eros Hotel New Delhi Nehru Place

Date: July 12 to July 31

Time: 9 am to 10 pm

Price: Rs 900 + taxes