Celebrating Unity in Diversity: Anant Samagam Connects Northeast India with Kerala

Delhi is about to experience a vibrant cultural fusion through Anant Samagam, an extraordinary event curated by Aalekh Foundation. The festival brings together the best of Northeast India and Kerala through music, dance, art, and cuisine. Renney Joyy, the mastermind behind Anant Samagam, shares insights on how this unique event came to life.



Q: How did you create Anant Samagam? What’s the vision behind it?

A: The idea behind Anant Samagam was to highlight the cultural and heritage value of India, specifically by focusing on two diverse regions that share many common elements. We want to show the world that despite regional differences, the cultures of Northeast India and Kerala are congruent in many ways. Through this event, we aim to make the youth more aware of our shared cultural and heritage values.



Q: What was your experience combining Northeastern and Keralan cultures?

A: When you explore these regions, you realize that despite the distance, their cultural roots have similarities. For example, the food in Assam and Kerala is quite similar, though it may go by different names. Both regions also share a strong tribal culture. Historically, trade between these areas also flourished, with spices from Kerala reaching the Northeast and rice varieties from the Northeast traveling to Kerala. These connections are significant and underline the cultural exchange that has shaped both regions.



Q: How many people do you expect to attend this two-day cultural festival?

A: We expect around 3,000 people to attend the rock concert at night and another 2,000 to 3,000 to participate in the various exhibitions, panel discussions, and the fashion show. There will also be a mini food festival featuring handlooms and handicrafts from both regions. Schools and colleges have been invited for an educational perspective on the cultures.



Q: What are the key attractions and experiences at the festival?

A: One of the biggest attractions will be the food, blending cuisines from both regions. The rock concert and fashion show, featuring top designers from Kerala, will also be major highlights. The event is by invitation only, and we aim to provide a rich cultural experience through exhibitions, culinary showcases, and musical performances.



Q: How does the venue, Travancore Palace, enhance the experience?

A: Travancore Palace perfectly embodies the cultural essence of both Kerala and the Northeast. Its regal architecture offers a beautiful and traditional setting for the event. Though it’s not a large stadium, the vintage backdrop adds a unique charm, capturing the spirit of the program.



Q: Can you tell us about the artisans, performers, and chefs participating in the event?

A: We have a diverse lineup. Chefs from the South and Northeast will showcase their culinary expertise, and there will be panel discussions with filmmakers, designers, and experts from various regions, including Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Kerala. Designers from Tripura, Mizoram, and beyond will also present their work. These professionals will discuss topics like textiles, women’s empowerment, tourism, and the arts.

Q: Were there any challenges in organizing this large-scale event?

A: The biggest challenge was generating interest, especially since this is the first time we’re organizing an event on such a large scale. It involved close collaboration with different state departments and coordinating with panellists and performers. Thankfully, we've received strong support from Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Assam, which has been crucial in pulling off this event.



Q: What impact do you hope Anant Samagam will have on the cultural scene?

A: This event represents a significant cultural exchange, showcasing music, dance, food, and art from two distinct yet connected regions. It’s a celebration of unity in diversity. I hope Anant Samagam sets a benchmark for similar cultural events in the future, inspiring more collaborations that bring together different regions of India.



Q: How does Anant Samagam align with the goals of Aalekh Foundation?

A: Aalekh Foundation is dedicated to empowering women, supporting youth, and promoting sustainability. This event aligns with our mission by addressing cultural and environmental themes and highlighting sustainable solutions, particularly in the textile industry. Anant Samagam is also about engaging and empowering the youth, connecting them to their cultural roots while representing India in a positive light.

