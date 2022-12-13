Celebrating The Grandeur And Glamour Of Indian Weddings

Senco Gold and Diamonds, the largest organised jewellery retailer in eastern India (based on the number of stores), has unveiled a new wedding-focused campaign featuring Bollywood heartthrob Kiara Advani. The campaign celebrates the grandeur and glamour of Indian weddings, which are full of culture-rich activities and fun. 'Senco Gold and Diamonds' has also announced the launch of a new bridal jewellery collection, titled 'Rajwada Vivaha Collection', which offers a glamorous and stylish line of jewellery for the bride-to-be.

In the newly launched wedding campaign, Kiara features in a never-seen-before dual role, depicting a beautiful bride on her wedding day, having a debate with herself, wondering if she'll be able to adjust to married life and be happy. But as she adorns herself with exquisitely designed jewellery, her doubts are replaced by newfound confidence and belief in herself as she is empowered to conquer every heart like a queen. The campaign perfectly captures the power of the 'Rajwada Vivaha Collection', brought to life by the inimitable charisma of Kiara.

The new collection, where indigenous craftsmanship has been used to create jewellery that encompasses the rich culture and heritage of India, epitomises nobility with its exquisite work on filigree, ball and wirework, antiques, 'kundan', 'polki', 'meenakari' and diamonds. The exquisitely handcrafted regal jewellery is designed to bring out the queen in every Indian bride, ready to rule in her new phase of life.

Commenting on the occasion, Joita Sen, director of 'Senco Gold and Diamonds' said, "The 'Rajwada Collection' is inspired by the concept that every bride feels like a queen on her wedding day. The collection brings out a feeling of royalty. The designs are grand, widespread and can be customised for every budget. The regal collection is for the modern bride who's independent and knows her mind yet is respectful of her tradition, family values and relationships. She is a person in her own right and it's her day to shine. Hence, she is the queen of her life and family and that is why 'Rajwada' celebrates the brides of today."

The company has also launched a bouquet of special offers that will be available across its 127 showrooms and online platforms until January 8, 2023. The special offers include up to 25 percent off on making charges of gold jewellery; for diamond jewellery up to 10 percent off on diamond value and 50 percent off on its making charges with a special gift (diamond pendant worth Rs 9,000); whereas the offering for platinum jewellery includes up to 20 percent off on its making charges.