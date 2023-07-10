Celebrating the diverse artistic heritage of India

The ongoing exhibition, titled ‘Bengal Beyond Boundaries’ by ‘Aakriti Art Gallery’, curated by Uma Nair and conceptualised by Jogen Chowdhury, is being proudly showcased at Bikaner House in New Delhi. This captivating exhibition presents a diverse collection of artwork that delves into the evolution of Indian art.

On display until July 15, 2023, art enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the rich and thought-provoking displays. The exhibition provides a platform for artists to showcase their talent, creativity and unique perspectives on Indian art, transcending geographical boundaries.

Vikram Bachhawat, the visionary behind ‘Aakriti Art Gallery’, brought this remarkable exhibition to life, reinforcing the gallery’s commitment to promoting artistic expression and cultural exchange. ‘Bengal Beyond Boundaries’ serves as a testament to the ever-evolving nature of Indian art and its ability to transcend limitations.

Through this exhibition, visitors get to embark on a journey that celebrates the diverse artistic heritage of India and sheds light on the boundless possibilities that lie ahead.

In a series of bronzes, woodworks and ceramics, the exhibition presents a range of sculptures by artists such as Subrata Biswas, Akhil Chandra Das, Tapas Biswas and others. Subrata Biswas, a professor at Rabindra Bharati University, showcased his works in ceramics, wood, bronze and terracotta. Akhil Chandra Das exhibited sculptures in both wood and bronze, while Tapas Biswas was known for his Benares Ghats sculptures. The exhibition aims to highlight the strong understanding of the human figure and anatomical precision displayed by Bengali artists and sculptors.

The exhibition shows the works of both established artists and emerging talents and their creative expressions across various artistic mediums. Artists’ use of paint, sculpture and printmaking techniques reveals their emotions and thoughts, providing a deeper understanding of their artistic journeys.

Curator Uma Nair explained, “Capturing the moments that moved from early Bengal to the modern and contemporary, ‘Bengal Beyond Boundaries’ explores the relationship between art, printmaking and sculptural practices through a series of artworks from the modern era to this millennium. The exhibition examines how the two distinct periods of pre-Independent India and post-Independent India have shaped each other and how artists have blurred the boundaries to capture moments in time.”

Vikram Bachhawat, renowned for his historical publications on Indian artists, expressed his enthusiasm: “Few of these artists who live in Kolkata have a community around their passion for the art form and its capacity for personal expression and visual storytelling. With works made through an array of painterly, sculptural and printmaking practices, this exhibition demonstrates the incredible vitality of the artists who have created art in Bengal as well as outside Bengal.”

The exhibition received an overwhelming response from art enthusiasts and connoisseurs. Guests who attended the show were Sudip Roy, Satish Gupta and others.