Celebrating Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis

This year, Lithuania celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of its artistic icon, Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis, the founder of ‘Modern Lithuanian’ identity in visual arts and music.

On April 15, the Italian Embassy Cultural Centre, New Delhi and the Embassy of The Republic of Lithuania, India, collaborated to present a piano recital by Italian pianist Daniele Buccio, who is a passionate admirer of the music of Čiurlionis. He played Čiurlionis with his Italian contemporary Alfano, along with the music of their teachers’ generation.

The musical concert took place back-to-back with an exhibition of the original work by Caravaggio’s ‘Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy’, a masterpiece from 1606, which was on display at ICC from April 11 to April 15, 2025.

Across geographies and timelines, Lithuanian Čiurlionis talked with Caravaggio in Delhi, a true Europe-India conversation.