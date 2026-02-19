Celebrating a magical evening of music & nostalgia

‘Radio Returns’ with RJ Roopsha and ‘Humtoo & Friends’ have one simple ambition: music is for all, with all and always. Anchored in one profound truth: once a Radio Jockey, you remain one for life.

Reflecting on the journey, Roopsha Dasguupta, Founder of ‘OOPSroops LLP’ and veteran RJ, shared, “If my path didn’t lead to 8, Camac Street, Shantiniketan Building in 2005, I don’t know what would have happened. All I know is, this ‘radio’ would never have returned.”

A dream nurtured quietly for years found its destined moment this year when renowned flautist of ‘Gerua’ fame, Nirmalya ‘Humtoo’ Dey connected and expressed his keen interest in collaborating. At that instant, vision transformed into vibration. It is divine timing, the invisible current of music itself. “Blessings aligned, magic unfolded,” added Roopsha.

Honouring World Radio Day (February 13), the celebration culminated on Valentine’s Day, as ‘OOPSroops LLP’, in collaboration with ‘NHD Live’ and powered by Eden Devprayag and partnered by ‘Senco’, curated this truly unique experience at the prestigious DKS Club, Kolkata through a live, immersive, on-stage radio format musical show unlike anything witnessed before.

Conceptualised and creatively directed by RJ Roopsha, ‘Radio Returns’ recreated the magic of live radio through a make-believe broadcast format, with the show anchored from inside a specially designed on-stage ‘Radio Box’, simulating a real radio studio. The evening featured electrifying live instrumental performances by ‘Humtoo & Friends’, seamlessly blending retro and contemporary musical hits.

Flautist Humtoo carries forward a distinguished 130-year-old musical legacy as the grandson of legendary ‘Pather Panchali’ flautist Alok Nath De. The ensemble of musicians comprised of Ranodeep Manu (Keys), Piyush (Drums), Pritwish (Bass), Ahir (Guitar) and Shreyas (Mandolin), whose collective brilliance elevated the richness of the performance.

A special highlight of the evening was the ‘Radio Returns’ jingle and the warm video message from maestro Sivamani, delivered in his signature style.

What made the evening truly unforgettable wasn’t just the music, but the emotion it evoked. For nearly three uninterrupted hours, the audience remained completely engaged - singing along, swaying, smiling and immersed in shared joy. The stage transformed into a living frequency DKS 14.2 FM, dissolving boundaries between performers and listeners/audience.

Entertainment and engagement further amplified the experience through interactive segments such as ‘Enthu Cutlets’, ‘Tomake Chai: Love Message Dedications’ and ‘See Saw Say’, a quiz-based activity linked to sponsor advertisements. Winners were felicitated by the club authorities, with prize vouchers sponsored by ‘Senco Gold & Diamonds’, ‘Trends’ and ‘Tamarind’.