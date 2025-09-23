Celebrate the spirit of Navratri with ‘Navratri Thali’

This Navratri, embark on a divine culinary journey as Café On 3 at Holiday Inn New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida invites guests to experience a soul-satisfying ‘Navratri Thali’, meticulously curated to honour the sacred fasting traditions of the festival.

Until October 2, between 12 noon and 11 pm, guests can indulge in a vibrant ‘thali’ celebrating the richness of ‘vrat’ (fasting) cuisine, all for just Rs 999 (all inclusive).

The ‘Navratri Thali’ brings together an array of authentic, ‘sattvic’ dishes crafted with devotion and finesse by Executive Chef Ashutosh Bisht. Highlights include ‘Ananas Ka Panna’, ‘Jimikand Ki Gilawat’, ‘Dahi Ke Kebab’, ‘Shakarkandi Ki Chatpati Tikki’, ‘Jakhiya Aloo’, ‘Kala Chana aur Kaddu Ki Sabzi’, ‘Kuttu Palak Ke Pakode Wali Kadhi’, ‘Dudhiya Kofta Curry’, ‘Samak Ke Chawal’, ‘Aloo Ka Handi Wala Raita’, ‘Singhara aur Kuttu Ki Puri’, ‘Sabudana aur Aloo Ke Papad’, ‘Singhare Ka Halwa’ and fresh cut fruits.

Whether you are observing the fast or simply looking to enjoy festive flavours, this ‘thali’ promises purity, taste and tradition in every bite.

Venue: Café On 3, Holiday Inn New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida

Date: Till October 2, 2025

Timings: From noon to 11 pm

Price: Rs 999 (All Inclusive)

Location: 13A, District Centre, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi 110091

For reservations, call +91 8860634424