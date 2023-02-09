Celebrate the season of love with ‘Senco Gold and Diamonds’

Senco Gold and Diamonds is all set to make Valentine’s Day memorable by rolling out its new campaigns, ‘Perfect Love’ and ‘Love23’. Kiara Advani, brand ambassador, will promote the newly launched Valentine’s Day special heart-shaped solitaire diamond jewellery collections through the digital video campaign.

‘Love23’ collection comprises a special heart-shaped solitaire. This enchanting collection of intricately designed diamond jewellery will show more love to loved ones. Each piece is carefully curated to capture the spirit of a modern love story. Another exquisite range of rarest hearts and arrow cut solitaires to express the love that is true, selfless and authentic is known as ‘Perfect Love’. The ‘Hearts and Arrows’ diamonds are precision-cut and certified by SGL Labs, London and GemEx, USA.

Joita Sen, Director of ‘Senco Gold and Diamonds’ said, “Our aim has always been to bring out the best for our esteemed customers. To celebrate the season of love, we at ‘Senco Gold and Diamonds’ are offering exquisitely designed solitaires and diamonds, which are a perfect balance of classic and contemporary approaches and are specially crafted for gifting loved ones. The campaign, featuring our brand ambassador Kiara Advani, will help the people find the perfect gift for their better halves.”

‘Senco Gold and Diamonds’ announced an irresistible array of offers on its jewellery collections. Special offers are available across all 130 and more stores nationally and online. Also, customers can buy jewellery using a monthly purchase scheme. The offers include up to 15 percent discount on making charges for gold jewellery; 100 percent discount on making charges for diamond jewellery; 20 percent discount on making charges for Polki jewellery; 30 percent discount on making charges for platinum jewellery; 15 percent discount on a gross value on silver and ‘Gossip’ jewellery and 10 percent discount on making charges for all gemstones.