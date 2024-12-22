Celebrate the magic of Christmas and New Year at Eros Hotel

Step into a world of joy and indulgence this festive season as Eros Hotel New Delhi, Nehru Place, presents an unforgettable celebration filled with delicious feasts, vibrant music and luxury hospitality.

A magical Christmas celebration: Food lovers can go to ‘Blooms’ for a heartwarming Christmas feast surrounded by captivating décor, festive cheer and the enchanting tunes of a live band. People can immerse in the holiday spirit as they savour a grand buffet featuring traditional favourites like ‘Roast Turkey’, creamy ‘Mashed Potatoes’, tangy ‘Cranberry Sauce’, decadent ‘Yule Log Cake’, ‘Christmas Pudding’ and much more. Live music will elevate one’s dining experience, making Christmas Eve and Christmas Day truly unforgettable.

Conventional X-Mas Eve Dinner: December 24 from 7 pm - 11 pm

Ceremonial X-Mas Brunch: December 25 from 12:30 pm - 4 pm

Price: Rs 4,500 per person; Kids (5-12 years): Rs 2,100

Countdown to 2025 in a spectacular style: Welcome the New Year with an extravagant celebration at Eros Hotel. People can choose their perfect setting for a night to remember.

Poolside Lawn Party

Price: Rs 15,999 per couple; Kids (5-12 years): Rs 3,999

Includes DJ beats, live band performances and luxury dining.

Royal Ballroom Bash

Price: Rs 13,999 per couple; Kids (5-12 years): Rs 3,999

Celebrate with gourmet delights and lively entertainment.

Stay Packages: Rs 9,999 all-inclusive per couple. Includes a welcome drink, superior room accommodation and buffet breakfast. Kids (12 years and above): Rs 3,500 all-inclusive.