Celebrate the joy of Christmas with good food

The holiday season is here, bringing the warmth of Christmas into our hearts and the joy of celebration into our homes. This Christmas, indulge in a delightful meal with your loved ones at some of Kolkata’s finest hotels, where the festive spirit comes alive. With their splendid offerings and vibrant ambience, these venues promise to make this Yuletide truly unforgettable for you and your family.

ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar

Bring in Christmas with a fabulous dinner buffet spread with live entertainment at Grand Market Pavilion, ITC Royal Bengal with a selection of local, Indian and international delicacies at Rs 2,999 plus taxes per guest on December 24 and Rs 3,499 plus taxes per guest on December 25, 2024. On Christmas, start the day on a delicious note with a delectable brunch buffet with live entertainment at Eden Pavilion, ITC Sonar at Rs 2,499 plus taxes per guest.

The gastronomic celebration continues in the signature restaurants at ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar, Kolkata as the award-winning Italian restaurant, ‘Ottimo Cucina Italiana’, is celebrating this festivity by capturing the organic and vibrant festive spirit of Italy with special Christmas dinner on December 24 and brunch buffet at Rs 3,499 plus taxes per guest.

The signature restaurant at ITC Sonar, ‘Dum Pukht’, showcases the ‘Grand Cuisine of India’ with a signature a la carte menu for Christmas Eve dinner. At the same time ‘Peshawri’ celebrates the robust flavours of North West Frontier. This festive season, ‘Skypoint’, the elegant rooftop bar at ITC Royal Bengal will offer a premium experience with fine beverages and finger food with live entertainment.

JW Marriott Kolkata

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year in style at JW Marriott Kolkata with an extravagant Christmas Brunch designed to spread joy and festive cheer. Enjoy the season’s warmth with a lavish feast, live entertainment and unforgettable culinary delights. The Christmas Brunch promises a delightful gastronomic experience, featuring a sumptuous spread of global cuisines, traditional Christmas delicacies and exquisite desserts crafted by our expert chefs. Whether you prefer a refreshing array of non-alcoholic beverages or wish to toast to the season with a curated selection of premium alcoholic drinks, there’s something for everyone.

When: December 25; 1 pm to 4 pm

Where: JW Kitchen, JW Marriott Kolkata

Hyatt Regency Kolkata

Indulge in a sumptuous Christmas Eve dinner buffet featuring an array of festive delicacies, interactive live counters and dishes from around the world. Relish traditional desserts, sip on mulled wine and enjoy a cozy poolside BBQ, accompanied by the cheerful tunes of a live band. On Christmas, treat yourself to a delightful brunch featuring butter-fried roast turkey, maple-glazed pork, creamy mashed potatoes and more. Pair it with festive drinks like mulled wine, sangrias or cranberry punch and let the live music at ‘Waterside Café’ and ‘La Cucina’ complete the joyful celebration.

Christmas Eve Dinner

Where: La Cucina and Poolside

Pocket pinch: Rs 2,450 plus taxes

Christmas Brunch

Where: Waterside Cafe and Poolside

Pocket pinch: Rs 2,450 plus taxes

Christmas Dinner

Where: Waterside Cafe and La Cucina

Pocket Pinch: Rs 2,250 plus taxes

Taj Bengal, Kolkata

Christmas Day

Where: Cal 27 and The Grill By The Pool

What: Experience the essence of the season as you savour an indulgent festive Christmas brunch amidst friends, family, food and music.

Pocket pinch: Rs 4,500 plus taxes per person; Rs 2,000 plus taxes per child (5 years - 12 years)

Taj City Centre Newtown

Where: Emperor Lounge

When: 10 am to 11 pm

What: Christmas gourmet goodies (till Jan 1, 2025)

Pocket pinch: Rs 200 plus taxes

Shamiana

Christmas Day

When: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm

What: Experience the enchanting ambiance of ‘Shamiana’ this holiday season with a delightful Christmas lunch curated by our chef. Enjoy a live band performance and a special visit from Santa, complete with goodies for the children.

Pocket pinch: Rs 3,000 plus taxes per person (with mocktails)

Taj Chia Kutir Resort & Spa, Darjeeling

Christmas Eve dinner

What: Guests can indulge in a grand dinner experience featuring an expanded array of starters, live counters and a buffet dinner. The culinary offerings showcase a fusion of Indian, Northwest Frontier and specialties from the North East, Oriental, Continental and Mediterranean cuisines.

Pocket pinch: Rs 7,000 plus taxes per person

Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata

The festive season is here and Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata is ready to enchant guests with #CentricCelebrations, offering exquisite feasts, vibrant parties and dynamic entertainment. As the city embraces the spirit of Christmas and the anticipation of the New Year, Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata brings you a series of unforgettable moments on December 24, 25 and 31. The in-house culinary team of the property has masterfully curated a wide range of festive delicacies to tantalise the taste buds of the patrons on December 24 and 25.

Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences

Where: The Square

What: Christmas Eve dinner - On December 24, savour a lavish spread at Rs 2,099 plus taxes per person. On Christmas day, enjoy a delightful brunch from 12:30 pm to 4 pm, priced at Rs 2,199 plus taxes per person. On the same evening, indulge in the festive dinner buffet at Rs 2,099 plus taxes per person.

Ministry of Kebabs (MOK)

What: Relish a flavourful journey of smoky kebabs and festive Indian specialties on December 24 from 7 pm to 1 am for Rs 2,199 plus taxes per person. On December 25, enjoy an elaborate spread of handcrafted Indian delicacies from 12.30 pm to 4 pm, priced at Rs 2,199 plus taxes per person.