Celebrate Republic Day with DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram

This Republic Day, DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square, Sector 50, Gurgaon-122002, India, is celebrating the spirit of patriotism at Glasshouse restaurant, where a special themed buffet lunch with unlimited starters, soft beverages and a live band is waiting to make this occasion truly memorable for the guests and their loved ones.

Venue: Glasshouse restaurant, DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square

Timings: 12 pm - 3 pm

Price: Rs 1500 plus taxes per person

Contact for table reservations at 9711216466