Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Olympus, Le Meridien Gurgaon

Le Meridien Gurgaon, Delhi NCR is thrilled to announce an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration featuring live performances by Punjabi music sensations Jassi Gill and Babbal Rai at ‘Olympus’. People can come for an electrifying evening filled with music, flavours and unparalleled excitement as we bid farewell to 2024 and welcome 2025 in grand style.

Countdown to flavours: New Year’s Eve dinner - On December 31, food lovers can elevate their evening with a spectacular dinner at ‘Bella Cucina’ starting at 7 pm. Known for its sophisticated ambiance and authentic Italian cuisine, ‘Bella Cucina’ offers a meticulously crafted set menu paired with live music. This setting perfectly complements the high-energy performances by Jassi Gill and Babbal Rai, creating a harmonious blend of culinary excellence and vibrant entertainment.

Grand feast: New Year’s Day lunch - Welcome 2025 with a cheerful lunch at ‘Bella Cucina’ on January 1. From 12:30 pm to 3 pm, indulge in a feast with mouthwatering flavours and festive cheer. Featuring live stations and live music, the grand feast at ‘Bella Cucina’ is designed to start everyone’s year on a high note in an elegant and welcoming environment.

Brunching into 2025 - Who says celebrations have to end? Come for a lavish New Year’s Day brunch at ‘Latest Recipe’ from 12:30 pm to 4 pm. Renowned for its global culinary offerings, ‘Latest Recipe’ invites all to celebrate fresh beginnings with a spread that’s as refreshing as everyone’s resolutions. With live music and delectable dishes, it’s the perfect way to embrace the new year.

2025 New Year packages - For an exclusive celebration, Le Meridien Gurgaon, Delhi NCR offers curated New Year’s packages, including the ‘Olympus Package’, ‘Latest Recipe Package’ and ‘Bella Cucina + Olympus VIP Block’ package. ‘Olympus’, the hotel’s premier venue, is designed to host grand celebrations, combining luxurious decor with unparalleled entertainment. These options promise a blend of dining, music and indulgence, ensuring a New Year’s experience to cherish forever.

For reservations, contact: +91 91637 09449 | +91 70650 11537