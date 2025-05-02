Celebrate Mother’s Day with a lavish brunch at Edesia, Crowne Plaza Okhla

This Mother’s Day, make your mom feel truly special with an unforgettable culinary experience at Edesia, Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla. People can go to Edesia on May 11, 2025, between 12 pm to 4 pm for an indulgent Mother’s Day Brunch designed to celebrate love, warmth and togetherness.

Savour an exquisite spread of global delicacies, live cooking stations, decadent desserts and refreshing beverages - all curated thoughtfully to honor the incredible women in our lives. Let the lively ambience, soulful tunes, and special surprises add a memorable touch to this beautiful day.

Brunch Cost: Rs 2,599 + taxes per person (Children’s pricing and special packages available). For reservations, please contact: +91-95829 44897 or [email protected]