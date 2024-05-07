Celebrate Mother’s Day at The Imperial New Delhi

It’s time to celebrate the extraordinary women in our lives who fill our hearts with love, warmth and endless joy. People can join at 1911 Restaurant for a brunch experience that’s as exceptional as she is!

Treat mom to an afternoon like no other as The Imperial presents a lavish ‘Mother’s Day Brunch’ at 1911 Restaurant that promises to delight her senses and create cherished memories for all. The chefs have curated a ‘Buffet Extravaganza’, an exquisite menu featuring an array of delectable delights for all palates, while the bartenders are on standby with a sparkling mimosa and ‘Aperol Bar’ to craft bubbly concoctions.

Moms can also indulge in a luxurious facial with ‘Skyendor’ at ‘The Imperial Salon’. They can discover the secrets to radiant skin while they rejuvenate. A ‘Kids Zone’ with a skilled team is on hand to provide a place to have fun, discover and learn for all young ones. Special raffle prizes await, as every mom will be a winner. They can grab the chance to be the lucky recipient of the hotel’s ‘Grand Weekend Stay’ and many more surprises as a token of appreciation to honour the incredible mothers in attendance.

Watch as the hotel’s French Executive Chef, Philippe Agnese, transforms the Indo-European brasserie into a refined and interactive buffet lunch place with his talented Indian culinary team. Exquisite Indian, Continental and Asian creations from their signature iconic restaurants boast culinary artistry beyond the classic buffet approach. Blending the sophistication and techniques of French cuisine with the bold flavours and spices of Indian cooking from the royal kitchens, the French chef creates a fascinating fusion of epicurean traditions of India and European gastronomy.

People can reserve now while the table lasts to ensure an unforgettable Mother’s Day celebration filled with love, laughter and culinary delights. Don’t miss this opportunity to show mom just how much she means to every child!

Time: 12:30 pm - 4 pm

Price Range: Brunch including soft beverages - Rs 5400 + taxes with ‘Aperol’ cocktails; Kids Brunch (6 years-11 years) including soft beverages - Rs 1600+ taxes and below 6 years is complimentary.

For more information, please visit www.theimperialindia.com or call 1911 at 011-41116603.