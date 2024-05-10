Celebrate motherly love at Le Meridien’s Mother’s Day Brunch

Le Meridien Gurgaon is delighted to announce an exclusive Mother’s Day Brunch under its ‘Culinary Sunshine’ series, set for May 12, 2024, from 12:30 pm to 4 pm. This elegant affair is designed to celebrate the wonderful mothers who do so much for us every day.

Guests can look forward to a delectable brunch experience that blends gourmet cuisine with a festive, family-friendly atmosphere. The hotel’s non-alcoholic buffet, priced at Rs 3200 + taxes and an alcoholic version at Rs 4250 + taxes, both promise an array of choices suited to all tastes. Additionally, mothers will enjoy a 50 percent discount and receive surprise goodies as a token of appreciation.

The brunch menu features an innovative mix of global cuisines with a special highlight off Le Meridien’s freshly introduced summer dishes, including its vibrant pineapple salad, which perfectly encapsulates the essence of summer with its fresh, bold flavours and visually striking presentation.

“We are excited to host our esteemed guests and their families on this special occasion,” said Suman Gahlawat, General Manager at Le Meridien Gurgaon, Delhi, NCR.

She added, “Mother’s Day is a wonderful opportunity to express gratitude to mothers everywhere and we aim to make it memorable with exceptional food, heartfelt service and a touch of Le Meridien luxury.”

Reservations for the Mother’s Day brunch are now open. To book your table, please call +91 7065011521. Join us to make this Mother’s Day a beautiful celebration of love and gratitude at Le Meridien Gurgaon.