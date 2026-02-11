Celebrate Love This Valentine’s Day at Holiday Inn New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida

This Valentine’s Day, Holiday Inn New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida invites couples and families to celebrate love, romance and togetherness with thoughtfully curated dining experiences across its dining outlets - ‘The Noble House’, ‘Cafe On 3’ and ‘The Deli’.

Adding a touch of elegance and indulgence to the season of love, guests can choose from exclusive Valentine’s Day dining options, live music, themed buffets and a delightful range of handcrafted desserts and goodies.

At ‘The Noble House’ restaurant, couples can enjoy an intimate four-course curated Valentine’s dinner, paired with live music and two glasses of wine, creating the perfect romantic ambience for an unforgettable evening.

For those who prefer variety and vibrant flavours, ‘Cafe On 3’ restaurant presents a special Valentine’s themed buffet, complete with a welcome drink, offering an indulgent spread designed to celebrate love in every bite.

Extending the festivities throughout Valentine’s Week from February 14, ‘The Deli’ (Patisserie) showcases a delectable selection of Valentine-themed desserts and treats, including Red Velvet Cake, Salted Caramel Cheesecake, Pinata Cake, Strawberry Gateaux, Granola Jar, Mille Feuille with Berry & Cream, Opera Pastry, Raspberry Macaron, Red Velvet & White Chocolate Cookie, French Heart Pastry and many more sweet creations.

This Valentine’s Day, Holiday Inn New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida promises an experience filled with romance, flavours and celebration, making it the perfect destination to create cherished memories with loved ones.

Event Details

Venue: Holiday Inn New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida, District Centre, 13A, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi-110091

Date: February 14, 7 pm - 11 pm

Four-course dinner at ‘The Noble House’ for couples: Rs 2,999 + taxes

Buffet Dinner at ‘Cafe On 3’ for couples: Rs 3,999 + taxes

Valentine Goodies at ‘The Deli’: Starting from Rs 85