Celebrate Love This Valentine’s Day at Holiday Inn Gurugram Sector 90

This Valentine’s Day, Holiday Inn Gurugram Sector 90 invites couples to celebrate love in style with a thoughtfully curated dining experience at ‘Viva All Day’ dining restaurant. Guests can choose between two exquisite Valentine’s Day dinner settings.

Indoor Valentine’s Dinner Experience: Enjoy an elegant indoor celebration featuring a specially crafted dinner menu, two glasses of wine per couple, beautifully decorated tables, and a thoughtfully prepared welcome amenity.

Balcony Valentine’s Dinner Experience: For those seeking a more indulgent and intimate celebration, the balcony seating offers a premium dining experience with a curated dinner menu, a bottle of wine, personalised butler service, romantic table décor and an exclusive welcome amenity.

To add more sparkle to the season of love, ‘Holiday Inn’ Gurugram Sector 90 is offering a 25 per cent discount across all outlets from 12 pm - 6 pm and a 50 per cent discount on themed displays at ‘Viva Lobby Lounge’ from 6 pm - 9 pm till February 14.

As an added highlight, guests celebrating during this period also stand a chance to win a lucky draw for a stay at IHG Hotels, making Valentine’s Day celebrations even more rewarding.

With elegant settings, curated experiences and exclusive festive offers, ‘Holiday Inn’ Gurugram Sector 90 promises a Valentine’s celebration filled with romance, warmth and unforgettable moments.

Venue: Holiday Inn Gurugram Sector 90, Sapphire Ninety, Sector 90, Gurugram - 122505

Indoor dining: Rs 5,100 + taxes per couple

Balcony dining: Rs 11,200 + taxes per couple