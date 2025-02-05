Celebrate love in luxury at Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla

This Valentine’s Day, Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla invites people to immerse themselves in an unforgettable romantic dining experience under the stars. From February 7 to February 14, 2025, celebrate love with exquisite culinary indulgence, enchanting ambiance and exclusive wellness experiences.

The celebration's highlight is a Valentine-themed dinner in February, featuring a lavish poolside setup with candlelit tables, curated décor and a delightful spread of gourmet dishes.

Dining experiences and pricing

Valentine’s Special Buffet: Rs 2799++ per person

Set Menu for Couples (Unlimited Soft and Mocktail Beverages): Rs 5499++

Set Menu for Couples (Unlimited Premium Beverages for two hours): Rs 9999++

The culinary team at Crowne Plaza has curated a sensory dining journey, with a chef-crafted menu, featuring delectable flavours and a grand buffet spread to make the evening truly special. To complement the celebration, special health club offers are also available, ensuring a rejuvenating experience for couples looking to unwind together.

Limited seating is available! Book your table now and make this Valentine’s Day an affair to remember at Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla.