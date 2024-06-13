Celebrate Father’s Day in unparalleled style at Crowne Plaza

This Father’s Day, elevate your celebrations to new heights at Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar, where the hotel honours the extraordinary men in our lives with a day brimming with opulence and unforgettable experiences. On June 16, indulge your father with a lavish array of offerings designed to pamper, delight and create lasting memories.

Gourmet extravaganza at ‘Infinity’: Begin the celebration with a heartwarming Father’s Day brunch at ‘Infinity’, the hotel’s all-day dining haven. Revel in a sumptuous super-hero-themed spread curated by the master chefs, featuring gourmet delicacies from around the globe. This exclusive brunch comes with a 50 percent discount and includes complimentary access to the pristine pool, perfect for a refreshing dip. To make this day even more special, every dad will receive a thoughtful comeback coupon, inviting him to return and relive the luxury (1 pm to 4 pm).

Raise a toast at ‘The Corner Lounge and Bar’: At ‘The Corner Lounge and Bar’, immerse yourself in an ambiance of refined elegance. Raise a toast to your dad with his signature drink and enjoy a generous 25 percent discount on food and a 35 percent discount on beverages. Share stories and laughter and create new memories in a setting designed for intimate celebrations and heartfelt conversations.

Sweet indulgences at ‘Bake It’: Satisfy your dad’s sweet tooth at ‘Bake It’, where an enticing 50 percent discount on desserts and savoury treats awaits. Each bite of the hotel’s meticulously crafted pastries and confections symbolises the sweetness he brings to your life, making this Father’s Day a deliciously memorable one.

Ultimate relaxation at ‘Spa Hibiscus’: For a truly rejuvenating experience, ‘Spa Hibiscus’ offers a spa-tacular retreat. Treat your father to a 60-minute massage session and receive a complimentary express facial, ensuring he unwinds in serene tranquility. Our expert therapists will provide a sanctuary of relaxation, leaving him refreshed and revitalised.

Join Crowne Plaza for a Father’s Day celebration that goes beyond the ordinary, offering a blend of luxury, comfort, and heartfelt appreciation.

To reserve your family’s experience this Father’s Day, please contact the hotel at +91 88606-05519 / +91 88606-05588.