Celebrate Father’s Day at Taj Palace

This Father’s Day, Taj Palace, New Delhi invites guests to honour Father’s Day with a specially curated brunch experience at Capital Kitchen, offering the perfect way to celebrate the man who’s been your constant.

The brunch offers a lavish selection of global flavours and signature favourites, paired with a curated menu of premium beverages. Thoughtfully prepared and served with warmth, each dish invites families to relax, reconnect and celebrate the spirit of togetherness. Adding to the charm of the afternoon is the elegant ambience of Capital Kitchen - bathed in natural light and marked by Taj’s signature hospitality.

• Date: June 15, 2025

• Timings: 12:30 pm - 3:45 pm

• Price: Starting at Rs 4000 + taxes per person

Machan, Taj Mahal, New Delhi: Step into a celebration of legacy and flavour at Machan, the iconic all-day dining restaurant at Taj Mahal, New Delhi, as it pays homage to the bond we share with our fathers. The indulgent spread features a menu that travels the world - from classic carveries and rich, soulful Indian fare to vibrant Mediterranean mezze and indulgent desserts.

• Date: June 15, 2025

• Timings: 12:30 pm onwards

• Price: Starting at Rs 4,500 + taxes

Taj Surajkund Resort & Spa, Delhi-NCR: Celebrate the irreplaceable bond with your father with an intimate culinary experience at Oasis, the signature all-day dining destination at Taj Surajkund Resort & Spa. On June 15, the restaurant will transform into a haven of indulgence, flavour and storytelling.

• Date: June 15, 2025

• Timings: 12:30 pm onwards

• Price: Rs 3000 + taxes

• Offer: Enjoy a 30% Father’s Day special discount

Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka: Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka invites you to celebrate with an enchanting brunch experience at CREO, where every detail is thoughtfully curated to make dads feel truly special. Indulge in a feast of rich flavours and fresh seasonal produce, each plate a tribute to the warmth, love and quiet strength of fatherhood, served in the elegant setting of CREO and paired with Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka’s signature hospitality.

• Date: June 15, 2025

• Timings: 12:30 pm - 3:30 pm

• Price: Starting at Rs 2,500 + taxes per person

Taj City Centre Gurugram: Honour the unwavering strength, quiet sacrifices and enduring love of fathers with a thoughtfully curated brunch experience at Culina 44, located within Taj City Centre Gurugram. Crafted to celebrate the essence of fatherhood, this special afternoon brings families together over a rich tapestry of flavours.

• Date: June 15, 2025

• Timings: 12:30 pm - 3:30 pm

• Price: Starting at Rs 2500 + taxes per person