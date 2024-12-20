Celebrate Christmas Eve dinners and brunch with loved ones

This Christmas Eve, celebrate under the stars with an elegant dining experience at ‘The Lawn’ of Le Meridien New Delhi. Enjoy a lavish turkey dinner complemented by a diverse culinary offering, including a Chinese food station, a pasta station and freshly prepared grills. The evening will also feature a captivating performance by a live band and premium beverages, creating the perfect setting for a memorable Christmas Eve.

In addition to this special event, celebrate Christmas Eve with a delightful dining experience at their signature restaurants. Choose from a variety of culinary journeys: experience the vibrant atmosphere and Asian street food delights of ‘Xo & Mi’, complete with live performances and a curated menu; savour the authentic tastes of India at Eau de Monsoon, featuring regional specialties and live instrumental music with a specially crafted à la carte menu or enjoy delectable continental cuisine at ‘The One’, accompanied by a live December 24, 2024, from 7:30 pm and a delightful à la carte dinner.

Le Meridien also brings Christmas cheer with its delightful brunch experience at ‘The One’. The menu includes a traditional Christmas buffet, featuring a variety of festive delicacies accompanied by selected premium alcohol brands. The joyful ambience will be enhanced by a live crooner performance, setting the perfect tone for a relaxed and merry afternoon.

Later, food lovers can end their Christmas on a high note with an elegant dinner at ‘The One’ over a festive feast, fine beverages and live music that sets the perfect holiday mood.

Christmas Eve Dinner at ‘The Lawn’ on December 24 from 7:30 pm to 11:30 pm. Price: Rs 7,000 AI per person

Christmas Brunch on December 25 at 'The One' from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm at ‘The One’. Price: Rs 6,000 AI per person

Christmas Dinner on December 25th at 'The One' from 7:30 pm to 11:30 pm at ‘The One’. Price: Rs 6,000 AI per person