Captivating audiences with rich traditions of Bharatanatyam

Jhinook Mukherjee Sinha, a distinguished Bharatanatyam dancer from Kolkata and a disciple of Dr Thankamani Kutty, captivated audiences with a mesmerising performance at the India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi, on January 28, 2025. With nearly three decades of experience, Jhinook showcased the rich tradition of Bharatanatyam through an hour-long recital.

The performance began with ‘Manikya Veena’, a soulful ‘Saraswati Vandana’. This was followed by a ‘Varnam’ - the centerpiece of a Bharatanatyam repertoire - dedicated to Devi Jagadhatri, the world’s saviour. Her remarkable abhinaya and precise footwork stood out, profoundly impacting the audience.

Next, she presented ‘Kriti Jagadodhara’, which beautifully depicted Maa Yashoda playing with her son Krishna, blissfully unaware of his divine nature as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The performance concluded with a Thillana in ‘Ragam Brindavani Sarang’.

A packed audience was enthralled by her artistry and deeply moved by her expressive storytelling and technical brilliance.