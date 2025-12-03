Café du Jardin: Delhi’s New Riverside Outdoor Café Experience

L’Opéra, Delhi’s premier French pâtisserie and salon de thé, in collaboration with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), inaugurated Café du Jardin at Asita Park, introducing a new nature-immersed outdoor dining experience along the restored Yamuna floodplain. More than 300 guests attended the launch, including 11 ambassadors, 30 diplomats, senior government officials, cultural patrons, business leaders, nature enthusiasts and families, celebrating Delhi’s evolving relationship with its river.

Set within 197 hectares of revitalised green landscapes, wetlands, riverine grasslands and thriving bird habitats, Café du Jardin offers a premium open-air café experience designed to bring people closer to nature and create a tranquil space for community, culture and meaningful engagement with the outdoors.

Speaking at the inauguration, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, stated, “This café is another step forward in bringing people closer to their river. Made of fully biodegradable structures, it provides Delhi with an accessible, modern riverfront it has long been deprived of.”

“For more than a decade, L’Opéra has curated experiences rooted in elegance and authenticity. With Café du Jardin at Asita, we have created a unique outdoor concept that blends French culinary heritage with Delhi’s reawakening natural corridors. It is a place for calm, community and meaningful connection with nature,” shared Dr Kazem Samandari, Executive Chairman of L’Opéra.

Dr Christine Samandari, Co-Founder of L’Opéra, added, “Café du Jardin is an invitation to pause - to enjoy food, nature and each other. Asita Park has revived a serenity that Delhi has missed and we are honoured to contribute to a space that brings joy, reflection and community together beside the Yamuna.”

Café du Jardin offers a thoughtfully curated selection of freshly prepared light meals, artisanal French bakery and patisserie, refreshing beverages and picnic-friendly options designed for walkers, cyclists, families and visitors exploring Asita Park. The setting offers panoramic views of the restored landscape, supported by eco-sensitive infrastructure including golf-cart accessibility and seamless integration into the natural environment.

As an added convenience, the Rs 50 park entry ticket is redeemable at the café, encouraging visitors to fully immerse themselves in the riverside experience.

Once a neglected stretch contributing significantly to river pollution, Asita has now emerged as a thriving green public space home to millions of grasses and trees and nearly 200 species of migratory birds. The transformation has been achieved through extensive ecological restoration and sustainable planning. In the coming months, Asita will introduce Delhi’s first hot air balloon experience, offering a unique aerial view of the riverfront and surrounding natural habitats, further expanding its recreational offerings.

Guests experienced a guided walk through the wetlands and trails before gathering at Café du Jardin for a French-style outdoor brunch. Many described the space as ‘Delhi’s new riverside haven’, celebrating its rare blend of natural tranquillity, community space and French café culture.