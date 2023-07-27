Byomkesh Bakshi: Dev and Srijit bury the hatchet

In a surprising turn of events, the cast and crew of two ‘Durgo Rahasya’ films set aside their differences and came together to reconcile at a hotel in Kolkata on Thursday. Both Bengali movies are based on Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay’s renowned literary detective, Byomkesh Bakshi, with Srijit Mukherji directing the web adaptation and Dev taking on the role of actor and producer for the big screen version. Both teams came together to launch the trailer of Dev’s ‘Byomkesh’ film, which also stars Rukmini Maitra as Satyabati and Ambarish as Ajit.

Addressing the speculations surrounding their feud, Srijit stated, “A lot has been said about our disagreements over ‘Durgo Rahasya’. However, we want to make it crystal clear that the Bengali film industry stands united and there’s no bad blood among us.”

Dev expressed his delight at the presence of producer Srikant Mohta, director Srijit, Sohini Sarkar and Anirban from the web series ‘Durgo Rahasya’ during the event. “We are a small industry and there’s no point in fighting amongst ourselves. Instead, we want both the film and web series to work,” he said.

Rukmini Maitra, who plays Satyabati in Birsa Dasgupta’s ‘Byomkesh O Durgo Rahasya’, feels she has been presented in the best possible way as Byomkesh’s wife on the big screen. “The trailer looks grand and I am sure the audience will love this film,” she said.

While Dev’s ‘Byomkesh’ releases on August 11, Srijit’s web series might stream during Durga Puja. The series stars Anirban as Byomkesh and Sohini as Satyabati.