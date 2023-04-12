British rapper teams up with Bangladeshi actor for single on Eid

For the first time, British rapper Mumzy Stranger has crooned for a Bengali number, ‘Bujhina Toh Tai’ with Bangladeshi singer-actor Nusraat Faria. Come Eid 2023 and the dance number will hit the air.

The song, performed by Faria, has a fiery aspect and a rustic, joyful taste. Known for his unique style of combining reggae, dancehall, R&B and soul, the British rapper-songwriter brings his signature style to ‘Bujhina Toh Tai’. Shot against the exotic locations of Thailand, this soundtrack uses several instruments to make the single stand out.

“The high-energy composition is perfect for lifting one’s mood and getting their heart racing and feet moving due to its catchy beats,” said Mumzy Stranger about his debut collaboration with ‘SVF Music’ and Faria.

Known for many hit singles like ‘Fly With Me’ and ‘Come My Way’, Mumzy Stranger is the first artiste of Bangladeshi descent to have entered the mainstream music industry.

While Baba Yadav choreographed the music video, Tollywood’s finest cinematographer, Soumik Halder, was behind the lens.