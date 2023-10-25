Gunjan Shrivastava, a professional artist, educator and art critic, is set to present her solo exhibition ‘Botanical Tapestry: Threads of Nature’ at Gallery No. 5, Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi.

The exhibition, which will commence on October 28 and continue until November 3, 2023, from 11 am to 7 pm, is a unique exploration of the intricate and diverse roles that flowers play in the human experience. Beyond their aesthetic appeal, flowers serve as profound symbols, storytellers and silent witnesses to life’s most poignant moments.

This exhibition celebrates the enduring and universal appeal of flowers as they resonate with themes of love, grief, birth, death, celebration and spirituality. It delves into the profound tapestry woven by these botanical wonders, highlighting their remarkable ability to connect with our deepest emotions and life experiences.

‘Botanical Tapestry: Threads of Nature’ is divided into four sections, each aimed at a deeper understanding of the presence of flowers at key junctures in life: their flourishing in moments of love, their representation of life’s enduring cycle, their purest form as divine offerings and their role in all celebrations of life.

This collection of artworks invites visitors to pause and reflect on the profound and timeless beauty inherent in flowers. They are not mere adornments but rather silent narrators, carriers of emotions and symbols of the human experience.

“My chosen artistic medium is threads and I find their symbolism deeply compelling, representing the act of mending, repairing and connecting. Through the fusion of cyanotype and hand embroidery, I consciously engage in a deliberate and slow artistic process. Each creation unfolds like a captivating story, initially sparked by spontaneous imperfections that I wholeheartedly embrace. My connection with flowers has always held a special place in my life, serving as cherished memories tucked away in books and diaries,” said the artist.