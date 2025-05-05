Book ‘Meandering Mouthfuls’ launched at Hyatt Regency Kolkata

Hyatt Regency Kolkata hosted an unusual event on March 27, 2025, at its new banqueting space ‘JADE’. It heralded the launch of a book on travel and taste ‘Meandering Mouthfuls’ authored by renowned PR ‘guru’ and writer Rita Bhimani in conversation with celebrated couture jeweller Raj Mahtani in an elegant evening hosted by Hyatt General Manager Animesh Barat in the presence of a select audience.

There were people from business and industry, musical and dance divas, education, fashion and cinema world. It was curated in a special manner where the guests enjoyed a bouche from a grazing table with exclusive cocktails and mocktails, then heard and participated in the tete-a-tete between the author and interlocutor.

To crown the evening was a magnificent spread where dishes from the book were replicated by Executive Chef Ishika Konar. There was everything from ‘Ema Datsi’, a Bhutanese specialty, the Malaysian Nasi Lemak’, the hearty Bengali meat and fish preparations culled from ‘Lost and Rare’ recipes to an Italian creamy risotto freshly prepared and ‘Tarte Tatin’ and other specialty desserts.

Melding the food tales from ‘Meandering Mouthfuls’ to the real taste of some exotic presentations from the Hyatt’s kitchen made the evening memorable by fulfilling both the intellect and the tastebuds.