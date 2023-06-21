Bong girl Sanjeeta Bhattacharya to star alongside SRK in ‘Jawan’

There seems to be a bong connection in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming actioner ‘Jawan’.

Bong girl Sanjeeta Bhattacharya is also set to make her big Bollywood debut alongside SRK in Atlee’s directorial debut ‘Jawan’. The film, which reportedly will see Khan in a double role, also stars South actors Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover.

Sanjeeta, who managed to win the hearts of the audiences with her OTT act in ‘Feels Like Ishq’ and ‘The Broken News’, can’t stop praising the Bollywood Badshah. Describing him as an ‘absolute gentleman’, the Delhi-born Bengali said how the megastar made everyone on the sets ‘comfortable’.

“Not for a second did he make me feel daunted. He made us all feel comfortable, like we were all in the same boat, working as a team. If I got nervous and felt like I’d fumble, he’d notice it and crack a joke to ease the tension or give advice on how to go about the scene. He treated us all warmly, with love and respect. It just made me realise why the world loves him so much. He deserves it,” said Sanjeeta, whose debut album ‘Shuruaat’ has been nominated for the Grammys. Though the young actor couldn’t reveal much about her character in ‘Jawan’, she said that she is in the ‘core team’ of SRK in the film.

Interestingly, Sanjeeta was in Kolkata when she received the audition call for ‘Jawan’. Though she didn’t perform in Kolkata enough, the city turned out to be lucky for her. Coincidentally, Shah Rukh is also the brand ambassador of Kolkata.

Though the indie musician-actor was born in Delhi, Sanjeeta enjoys a strong connection with Kolkata. Her father, Sanjay Bhattacharya, studied at the Government College of Art and Crafts in Kolkata. “He met my mother in the city as well and we would visit my grandparents every year in Garia. We grew up watching Satyajit Ray’s films and dad would read Sukumar Ray’s works to us,” she said.

Not many know that her father had a brief stint as a child actor in Bengali films having done ‘Bindur Chheley’ starring Madhabi Mukherjee and Bikas Roy. He also played young Uttam Kumar in ‘Nagar Darpane’ (1975). Sanjeeta also harbours the dream to act in a Bengali film and would also love to sing in the language too.