Bong connection at Busan film fest

National Award-winning director Suman Ghosh, who is busy shooting for the Bengali film ‘Kabuliwala’, is excited that his Hindi movie ‘The Scavenger of Dreams’ will have its world premiere at the 28th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

Starring Shardul Bharadwaj and National Award-winning actor Sudipta Chakraborty, ‘The Scavenger of Dreams’ is among the five films from India, which includes Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, Kanu Behl’s ‘Agra’, Devashish Makhija’s ‘Joram’ and Saurav Rai’s ‘Guras’ to be screened at BIFF. The festival will take place from October 4 to October 13.

Recently, Ghosh announced his new Bengali film ‘Puraton’ with Sharmila Tagore and Rituparna Sengupta.