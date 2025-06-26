Bihari Food Festival: Bringing Bihar cuisine to the Capital!

Jaypee Vasant Continental is delighted to announce a unique culinary experience that pays homage to the rich and diverse heritage of Bihar’s cuisine. ‘Paatra’, the hotel’s award-winning Indian fine-dining restaurant, will host an exclusive Bihari Food Festival from June 27 to July 6, 2025, curated by renowned Chef Maneesh Srivastava.

This 10-day gourmet celebration will transport guests to the heart of Bihar, as Chef Srivastava presents a specially crafted menu inspired by traditional recipes passed down through generations. From popular ‘Litti Chokha’ and ‘Champaran Meat Curry’ to ‘Kadhi Badi’, ‘Khajur ka Halwa’ and more, the festival will showcase the intricate flavours and cultural richness of the region.

“At ‘Paatra’, we’ve always believed in preserving and celebrating the diverse culinary heritage of India. The Bihari Food Festival is a tribute to the earthy, soulful flavours of Bihar, a cuisine that is full of tradition yet brimming with surprises. Under the guidance of Chef Maneesh Srivastava, this menu offers our guests an authentic taste of Bihar’s rich culinary legacy, brought to life with finesse and passion,” said Executive Chef Ajay Kumar, ‘Paatra’, ‘Jaypee Vasant Continental’.

Commenting on the festival, Chef Maneesh Srivastava said, “Bihari cuisine is a hidden treasure of India - deeply rooted in culture, simplicity and tradition. This menu is a tribute to my roots and an attempt to share the lesser-known flavours of Bihar with discerning diners in the capital.”

The Bihari Food Festival at ‘Paatra’ is a culinary showcase that celebrates identity, culture and nostalgia served on a plate.