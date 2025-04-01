Big opportunities from home or abroad?

Perhaps you are confused about whether to settle abroad or not. Most people assume that going abroad will automatically make one rich and successful and generally change their life for the better. Rarely is that so. Just because you go abroad doesn’t mean everything will fall into place. You need to go out, analyse opportunities, check your compatibility and even look at numerology.

Numerology can give you some insight into how likely you are to settle abroad. Your date of birth and birth chart have certain numbers that may determine whether your chances of shifting base and succeeding abroad are strong or not. Let’s see some key numerological indicators:

Number 6 (Venus): If your birth chart contains number 6, then there is a great possibility of going abroad and being very successful there. Venus is related to comfort, travel and success abroad.

Number 5 (Mercury): Number 5 in the chart also means flexibility, verbal communication and the chances of leaving for a foreign land.

Combination of 6 and 5: If you find both numbers in your chart, then the chances of shifting to any foreign country and being successful there are very high.

Number 4 (Rahu): If you have number 4 but not 5 or 6, then there is the possibility of going abroad, though it may bring some difficulties and instability for you.

No Presence of 5, 6 or 4: If none of these numbers come in your chart, then staying abroad isn’t considered good for you.

Spouse’s Numerology: If your spouse has numbers 5 or 6 in his or her chart, then through them, you may be able to stay abroad.

By being aware of these numerological facts, you may be in a better position to decide whether overseas settlement will be the right way for you or not.

Selecting the right country for settlement

Even if you have solid numerological signals for foreign settlement, choosing an appropriate country emerges as equally critical. Each country has a respective numerological sum total that needs to match your ‘Driver Number’ to facilitate a smooth settling.

Here are some common destinations and their numerological numbers.

The total of countries according to ‘Cheiro Method’ are:

Canada: 15 = 1 + 5 = 6

Australia: 22 = 2 + 2 = 4

Netherlands: 42 = 4 + 2 = 6

For example, if your ‘Destiny Number’ is 3 and you move to Canada or the Netherlands, which totals 2, you may find it difficult to settle in because you are moving to a country with an anti-number to your ‘Driver Number’. Even if you have a foreign ‘yog’, relocating to an anti-number country may lead to struggles. Similarly, if your number is 8 and you plan to relocate to the USA, which totals 1, you may face challenges in establishing yourself. This difference can significantly impact your success when changing countries, as your driver number needs to be in harmony with your new country’s number.

How different ‘Destiny Numbers’ fare when moving abroad or staying home

Understanding your ‘Driver Number’ can further help you know if you are moving abroad or staying in your native homeland. Every number responds differently to the thought of shifting out. Here’s how:

Driver Number 1 - The Leader: A born leader can excel abroad if they find a competitive, fast-paced country that allows them to take charge. However, staying in their home country can also bring success, especially if they are already in leadership roles.

Driver Number 2 - The Diplomat: They flourish in environments that prioritise relationships and harmony. Abroad, they can build strong social connections, particularly in peaceful and community-oriented nations. However, their deep emotional ties make staying in their homeland appealing, as they draw strength from familiar support systems.

Driver Number 3 - The Communicator: Their expressive and social nature allows them to adapt well to international settings, where networking can open many doors. Yet, they can also carve out a successful path at home through communication.

Driver Number 4 - The Builder: Practical, disciplined and hardworking, they find great opportunities abroad, especially in countries with structured environments that reward stability and long-term planning. Their ability to create strong foundations makes them excellent at adapting to foreign work cultures that value precision and dedication while staying home offers security.

Driver Number 5 - The Adventurer: Thriving on change and excitement, they are naturally drawn to international experiences. Moving abroad exposes them to the diversity and freedom they crave, making relocation an ideal choice. Unlike other numbers, they may feel restricted staying in one place for too long unless their home country offers constant new opportunities and adventure.

Driver Number 6 - The Nurturer: Their caring and responsible nature helps them find purpose abroad, especially in places where they can contribute to communities, social causes or service-oriented fields. They adjust well to foreign environments if they find emotional fulfillment. However, their strong attachment to family means staying home can also be deeply rewarding, as it allows them to nurture relationships close to their heart.

Driver Number 7 - The Seeker: They enjoy the solitude and self-discovery that living abroad can offer, but they may struggle with emotional detachment. While they find intellectual stimulation in new cultures, staying in their home country provides grounding and stability if they feel disconnected.

Driver Number 8 - The Powerhouse: Success-driven and ambitious, they seek material and career growth wherever they go. International markets may provide them with bigger financial prospects, but if their home country offers strong business opportunities.

Driver Number 9 - The Humanitarian: Their passion for helping others allows them to thrive both locally and globally. Moving abroad expands their reach, but their fulfillment depends on whether their values align with the culture of their new country.

While every number has its unique strengths, ‘Driver Numbers’ 4, 5, and 6 are naturally more inclined to find greater success and fulfillment abroad due to their adaptability and ambitions. Others may flourish better at home, where their roots and existing opportunities provide stability and growth.

