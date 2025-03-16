Bhartendu Natya Utsav 2025: A grand celebration of theatre

The much-anticipated Bhartendu Natya Utsav 2025, presented by Sahitya Kala Parishad, Department of Art, Culture and Languages, Government of Delhi, is set to enthrall theatre lovers with a spectacular lineup of plays. The three-day festival, celebrating the best theatrical performances of the past year, will take place from March 17 to 19 at the prestigious LTG Auditorium, Mandi House, New Delhi. The event will be graced by Chief Guest, Minister Kapil Mishra and promises to be a cultural extravaganza for theatre enthusiasts.

The event will feature two plays daily, with show timings at 3:30 pm and 7 pm.

Festival Highlights

A Historical Beginning (March 17): The festival opens with ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’, a powerful historical drama written and directed by Varun Sharma. The play, staged by ‘Theatre Leela Acting Studio’, will take the audience on a journey through the life and valour of the great Maratha warrior. The performance, scheduled for 7 pm, is expected to captivate the audience with its gripping storytelling and impactful stagecraft.

A Day of Social Reflections (March 18): The second day features two remarkable plays. The afternoon session at 3:30 pm will present ‘Kanyadaan’, a thought-provoking play by Vijay Tendulkar, directed by Amool Sagar and performed by ‘Black Pearl Arts’. This socially relevant drama explores the complexities of caste, gender and family dynamics.

The evening show at 7 pm will showcase ‘Rani Nagfani Ki Kahani’, a satirical masterpiece written by Harishankar Parsai, directed by Surendra Sharma and performed by Rang Saptak. The play promises a witty and insightful take on contemporary socio-political issues, making it a must-watch.

A Thrilling Finale (March 19): The final day of the festival will present ‘Darjeeling Venom’ at 3:30 pm, a gripping play written and directed by Divyanshu Kumar and performed by ‘Kshitij Theatre Group’. The play is expected to keep the audience on the edge of their seats with its intense narrative and stellar performances.

The grand finale at 7 pm will feature ‘Saiyyan Bhaye Kotwal’, a classic comedy written by Vasant Sabnis and translated by Usha Banerjee. Directed by Basab Bhattacharya and performed by the ‘New Delhi Performers Cultural & Dramatic Society’, this entertaining play will bring the festival to a delightful conclusion with its humor and lively performances.

Minister Kapil Mishra said, “‘Bhartendu Natya Utsav 2025’ is a celebration of theatre’s power to inspire, challenge and connect us with our cultural heritage. This festival will showcase the best theatrical performances of the past year, reaffirming Delhi’s status as a thriving hub for the arts. We are proud to support such initiatives that nurture creativity and provide a platform for talented artists. I invite theatre lovers to experience this extraordinary showcase of storytelling and performance.”