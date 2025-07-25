Bharatbala’s ‘Aham Bharatam’ to premiere at CIFF 2025

As India readies itself to celebrate its 78th Independence Day, the national capital will host a unique cinematic and cultural tribute to the country’s identity. The ‘Celebrating India Film Festival’ (CIFF 2025) - a first-of-its-kind festival celebrating India’s rich heritage through cinema - will take place from August 8 to August 10, 2025, at the NCUI Auditorium, New Delhi. Organised by ‘Graphisads Ltd.’, in collaboration with the ‘Film and Television Institute of India’ (FTII) and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), CIFF 2025 aims to bring the soul of India to the screen through a carefully curated selection of over 50 films spanning themes of Environment & Wildlife, Tourism & Heritage and Art, Culture & Spirituality.

A major highlight of the festival will be the world premiere of ‘Aham Bharatam: ‘I Am India’ by celebrated filmmaker Bharatbala, known for creating India’s most iconic musical tributes such as ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ and ‘Vande Mataram’. Created in collaboration with IGNCA, this landmark film promises to be a cinematic ode to India’s essence, capturing its spirit through powerful storytelling.

Adding to the nostalgia and patriotic fervour, the festival will also present a special tribute to veteran actor-director Manoj Kumar with a screening of his classic film ‘Kranti’, honouring his unmatched contribution to Bharat-centric cinema.

CIFF 2025 is more than a festival - it’s an intellectual and artistic platform. The event will feature conversations, masterclasses and panel discussions with some of India’s most respected cultural voices and creative minds. Grammy Award-winning composer and Padma Shri awardee Ricky Kej will lead an inspiring session on the role of music in shaping cultural narratives. R S Prasanna, Director of the acclaimed film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ and ‘Shubh mangal Savdhaan’ and Divy Nidhi Sharma, acclaimed writer of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ and ‘Heeramandi’, will share insights into storytelling rooted in Indian contexts. Gaurav Dhingra, producer of globally acclaimed films like ‘Stolen’ and ‘Angry Indian Goddesses’, will offer his take on India’s place in world cinema.

The festival will also witness a powerful conversation with Bharatbala and IGNCA on the evolving cinematic representation of India and a curated panel hosted by the Film Critics Guild, exploring the changing lens through which Indian cinema is being appreciated globally. Renowned faculty from FTII will conduct hands-on masterclasses, focusing on the craft of storytelling for emerging filmmakers and students.

Extending the experience beyond screenings, CIFF will showcase a vintage film poster exhibition from the ‘BD Garg Collection’, as well as a special symposium titled ‘Preserving Culture Through Film’, in association with IGNCA. Grand opening and closing ceremonies featuring India’s vibrant music, dance and traditional performing arts will mark the beginning and conclusion of this cinematic celebration.

CIFF 2025 is expected to draw film students, media professionals, academics, NGOs, cultural policymakers and cinema lovers alike. The ‘Preview Committee and Jury’ include a distinguished panel of personalities such as Padma Shri awardee and National Award-winning filmmaker A K Bir, acclaimed actor and director Mita Vashisht, animation filmmaker Munjal Shroff (co-creator of ‘Deepa & Anoop’ on ‘Netflix’), UNESCO expert Rizwan Ahmad, film critics Deepak Dua and Harshada Vedpathak and National Award-winning filmmakers Romi Meitei and Niraj Kumar Mishra.

CIFF 2025 is not just about watching films - it is about reclaiming and reimagining the Indian identity through cinematic storytelling. “This is not just another festival - it is a cultural movement. We are inviting audiences to witness the spirit of India through cinema that moves, questions and connects,” said Alok Kapur, Festival Director of CIFF 2025.

Registrations for CIFF 2025 are open now for cinephiles, culture lovers, students and storytellers - this is an opportunity to be part of a cinematic movement that celebrates the essence of India, just in time for Independence Day.