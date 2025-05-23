Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour: A new offering of IRCTC

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC), a ‘Navratna’ company under the Ministry of Railways and the professional hospitality and tourism arm of Indian Railways, is introducing an exciting ‘Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour’ by Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train.

After the successful operation of a one-of-a-kind train tour connecting India with Nepal, IRCTC is all set to operate another singular tour connecting India with its other neighbour, Bhutan on the ‘Bharat Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour’ commencing on June 28, 2025.

The 14-day tour starting from New Delhi will cover Guwahati, Shillong and Cherrapunji in the Northeastern part of India before proceeding for Hasimara Railway Station in West Bengal from where the tourists will be taken to Phuentsholing, the border town to enter into Bhutan. In the next six days, the group will be exploring Thimphu, Punakha, the erstwhile capital and Paro known for its natural beauty and sacred sites.

The train journey will commence from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station to Guwahati Railway Station.

The first destination and essentially a transit point is the capital city of Assam, Guwahati. Darshan at Kamakhya Temple located at the heart of Nilachal Hills and one of the oldest and most hallowed of the Shakti Peeths, will be done here at Guwahati before continuing for Shillong popularly known as ‘Eastern Scotland’ offering a mix of breathtaking landscape and vibrant culture. After experiencing a sunset over the Umium Lake viewpoint, the guests will arrive at the capital city of Meghalaya and settle down for the night.

The next day is dedicated to a full-day excursion to Cherrapunji, a city where the monsoons are legendary. Perched on the edge of the Himalayas, the tourists will be visiting the spectacular waterfalls viz Seven sisters’ waterfalls, the celebrated Nohkhalikai and Elephant Falls. Mawsamai caves offer a glimpse of the unique formations and underground pools.

After a night rest at Shillong, the tourists will explore Shillong early next day before retuning back to Guwahati. The day will end with a sunset cruise on the mighty Brahmaputra before boarding the train for onward journey to Hasimara Railway Station, the nearest railhead to Bhutan border.

Early the next morning, the train reaches the Hasimara Railway Station where the tourists deboard the train and proceed to Phuentsholing immigration checkpoint which is located around 20 kms away. After completing the immigration procedure, the tourists enter the capital city of Bhutan, Thimphu. With an evening free to reconnoiter the surroundings, the day ends with a night halt at the largest city of Bhutan.

The next day is dedicated to the local sightseeing of Thimphu. Motithang Zoo, painting school, National Library and Thimphu Handicraft market will be a part of the day’s activities culminating in Tashi Chho Dzong (known as the Thimphu Dzong), a majestic fortress doubling up as a monastery and central secretariat of the Bhutan Government.

Early the next day, the tourists will proceed to the erstwhile capital of Bhutan, Punakha. En route, there is a halt at Dochula Pass, a mountain pass in the snow-covered Himalayas and a historical landmark. On arrival at Punakha, the guests explore the Punakha Dzong, one of the largest Dzongs in Bhutan which is situated near two rivers - the Pho Chu (Male River) and Mo Chu (Female River). Tourists pass through the suspension bridge to arrive at Dzong. Later the group stops over at the city for a night halt.

The group proceeds for Paro the next day, the city famous for its terraced paddy fields and quaint farmhouses scattered throughout the valley. Lamperi Royal Botanical Park, Tamchog Lhakhang iron bridge, which sits across the Paro River and the iconic Paro Dzong (houses the Monastic Body as well as government administrative offices of Paro Dzongkhag. It’s listed in Bhutan’s ‘Tentative List for UNESCO’ inclusion) are a part of the day activities. With a night halt in Paro, the next day starts with the venerated Taktsang Lhakhang (also known as the Tiger’s Nest), situated at the northern end of the valley.

Later the guests visit the National Museum, which has an intriguing collection of artifacts that provide a wonderful introduction to the rich culture and heritage of the Kingdom. Later in the day, the guest will experience archery session (national sport of Bhutan) followed by relaxing hot stone bath which uses medicinal water or Menchu. The day ends with dinner with a cultural show and the last night at Paro.

Early next morning, the group shall start its return journey by checking out and proceeding to Hasimara Rail Station after completion of border formalities. On arrival, they will board the train for Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station.

The package has been attractively priced at Rs. 1,58,850/- per person in AC I Coupe; Rs. 1,44,892/- per person in AC I Cabin; Rs.1,29,495/- per person in AC II and Rs. 1,18,965/- per person for AC III. The all-inclusive price in all categories will cover train journeys in respective classes, night stays at 3-star hotels, all meals (vegetarian only), all transfers and sightseeing in buses, travel insurance and services of tour escort. All necessary efforts will be made by IRCTC to provide a safe and memorable experience for the guests.

For more details, visit the IRCTC website: https://www.irctctourism.com/bharatgaurav. Bookings are available online on a first-come, first-serve basis on the web portal.