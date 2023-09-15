Bhakti Sangeet Utsav sets tone for spiritual celebration

The spellbinding three-day event, ‘Harmony in Devotion: Bhakti Sangeet Utsav’ by Sahitya Kala Parishad, the prestigious art and cultural arm of the Delhi Government, opened its gate on September 15. The event’s first day included a stellar line-up of performers who celebrated the rich tradition of devotional music and explored the various musical manifestations of faith and devotion.

The young and dynamic vocalist Sawani Mudgal gave the festival’s opening performance, which was a mix of ‘Sagun’ as well as ‘Nirgun’. All the ‘bhajans’ were ‘raag’ based by Kabir, Meera, Nanak and other saint poets. She won the hearts by presenting the ‘bhajans’ in a completely traditional style.

The evening also witnessed some magical aura when Vidhi Sharma took charge of the stage. She presented Bhakt Tulsidas, Meera, Surdas and Dadu Dayal songs like ‘Sanson ki mala pe’, ‘Keshav hari hari nandlala’ and more. Additionally, she presented some Sufi compositions, such as Baba Bullehshah and Sant Kabir’s ‘Nirgun Bhakti’ poetry. Another highlight of the evening was the performance by ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs’ 2009 winner Hemant Brijwasi where he sang songs like ‘Jay Radhe Radhe’, ‘Saware Tere Bin Jiya Na Jaye’ and more.

The three-day festival will continue till September 17, 2023, at Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, starting at 6:30 p.m., which will create the ideal environment for the harmonic fusion of spirituality and song.