‘Bhakti Sangeet Utsav 2023’ comes to an end

The Sahitya Kala Parishad’s ‘Bhakti Sangeet Utsav’, a three-day festival of devotion and music, ended with an incredible outpouring of spiritual songs that resonated deeply with the hearts of all attendees. The event featured some of the most illustrious voices in the realm of ‘Bhakti Sangeet’, capturing the essence of devotion through a mesmerising blend of Meera, Kabir and Krishna ‘bhajans’.

The second day opened with the melodious Rashmi Agarwal, who presented a variety of ‘bhajans’ by Meera, Sant Kabir, Chhit Swami and Baba BullehShah. The audience was deeply influenced by the several devotional songs, including ‘Moko kahan dhunde bande’, ‘Pani mein min pyasi’ and more, sung by Brijesh Mishra. One of India’s best folk singers of Kabir, Prahlad Singh Tipanya, captivated the audience with his heartfelt interpretations.

As the event approached its grand finale on the third day, Vidya Shah ascended the stage and gave a stirring performance. Her performance was followed by deep ‘bhakti’ songs like ‘Ram charan sukhdai’, ‘Mann lago mero yaar’ and more, given by Mamta Joshi. Sharma Bandhu then took the stage, captivating the audience with their enchanting voices and delivering evergreen classics.

Reflecting on the festival, Atishi, Minister of Art and Culture, Delhi, expressed, “ ‘Bhakti Sangeet Utsav’ has not only given a beautiful platform to some of the best-known musical maestros of our country but also to new emerging artists. It is another one of the Kejriwal government’s attempts to take art and culture out of the elite spaces of the past and make them more accessible to the masses. Hence, the festival was held at an open-air venue in Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri.”