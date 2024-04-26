Bhagat Halwai Expands Culinary Legacy with 'Binge on Baked

Agra's iconic Bhagat Halwai, renowned for its delectable sweets, is now venturing into the realm of artisanal baking with its latest offering, 'Binge on Baked' (BOB). This new venture, spearheaded by Riddhi Bhagat, wife of Shivam Bhagat and daughter-in-law of the late Lekh Raj Bhagat, aims to redefine India's food and snack industry by blending traditional recipes with contemporary flavours.



Established in 1795, Bhagat Halwai has been a cornerstone of Agra's culinary landscape, preserving and sharing the rich heritage of Mughal-era cuisine. Over the centuries, it has evolved from a humble sweet shop to a beloved institution, offering over 150 products, including sweets, cakes, pastries, and a variety of cuisines.



Under the leadership of Shivam Bhagat, the ninth-generation entrepreneur, Bhagat Halwai has witnessed remarkable growth, with a turnover of 24 Cr in the previous fiscal year. With a focus on innovation and tradition, Shivam has expanded the company's menu to cater to diverse palates while upholding the brand's commitment to quality and authenticity.



BOB marks the next chapter in Bhagat Halwai's journey, offering a wide range of baked snacks, including bread, buns, cookies, cakes, rusks, puffs, and pizza crusts. With a mission to penetrate every household in India, BOB promises unmatched quality and taste, drawing inspiration from centuries-old recipes fused with contemporary flair.



Riddhi Bhagat's vision for BOB aligns seamlessly with Bhagat Halwai's ethos, creating a harmonious extension of the brand's legacy. Together, they aim to elevate the culinary experience, offering delicacies that resonate with the essence of their combined heritage.



BOB's launch comes at a time when consumers are increasingly seeking healthier snack options without compromising on taste. By leveraging Bhagat Halwai's reputation for excellence and purity, BOB aims to capture a significant share of India's snack market while delighting consumers with its irresistible offerings.



As Bhagat Halwai and BOB embark on this new journey, they remain committed to their core values of quality, tradition, and innovation, ensuring that every bite tells a story of culinary excellence rooted in India's rich cultural heritage.

