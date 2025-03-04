Bengal’s icons awarded at Banglar Jatiyo Gorbo S2

It was a night to remember as some of the biggest names in cinema, music and sports from Bengal came together for ‘Banglar Jatiyo Gorbo’ Season 2. Led by Sangita Sinha, the event turned the Sunday evening at a city hotel into a celebration of Bengal’s finest talents.

‘Angel Creations’, under Sinha’s leadership, hosted this grand evening to honour those who have brought pride to Bengal. The event saw the presence of state ministers Aroop Biswas and Sujit Bose, political leaders Kunal Ghosh and Madan Mitra and Dr Pranab Dasgupta. Sports legend Leander Paes, Sourav Ganguly, stalwart musicians Ajoy Chakraborty and Pt. Tejendra Narayan Majumdar and iconic singer Kumar Sanu and actress Rituparna Sengupta were also felicitated.

The stage shone with luminaries like Madhabi Mukherjee, Mamata Shankar, Kaushik Ganguly, Abhijeet, Jeet Gannguli, Anupam Roy, Rupam Islam, Prabhat Roy, Somnath Kundu, Dipankar Dey and Gokul Chandra Das, among many others.

“I am a proud Bengali and through my NGO and social work, I have always aimed to uplift Bengalis. ‘Banglar Jatiyo Gorbo’ was my vision to honour those who have taken Bengal to new heights with their talent. It’s time we celebrate them,” said Sinha.

The evening was made even more special with soulful performances by Pt. Ajoy Chakraborty, Iman Chakraborty and Kumar Sanu. Rituparna, who dedicated her award to her late mother, said, “Her strength will help me carry my work forward.”

Leander Paes, overwhelmed by the honour, said, “Nothing gives me more joy than receiving this recognition on my home soil, in front of my parents. I am a son of Bengal and in the next 15 years, I dream of taking sports to rural areas. It can transform both physical and mental well-being.”