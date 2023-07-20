Bengali cop universe ‘Dawshom Awbotaar’ goes on floor in Kolkata

12 years after ‘Baishe Srabon’ hit theatres, Prosenjit Chatterjee’s fiery character of the ill-tempered cop, Prabir Roy Chowdhury, returned to the hauntingly beautiful Basubati, Bagbazar, on Thursday morning. The much-discussed climax of the 2011 Bengali thriller, which took the box office by storm, was shot in Basubati. For Prosenjit, it was a trip down memory lane as he stepped into the dilapidated mansion on the first day of the shooting of ‘Dawshom Awbotaar’.

By now, everyone knows that with ‘Dawshom Awbotaar’, Srijit Mukherji is creating the first cop universe in Bengali. The maker has decided to bring together two popular onscreen characters created by him: Probir Roy Chowdhury, played by Prosenjit from ‘Baishe Srabon’ and DCDD Bijoy Poddar, played by Anirban Bhattacharya from ‘Vinci Da’ (2019), in his unique cop universe ‘Dawshom Awbotaar’. The film also brings in two new actors, Jisshu Sengupta and Jaya Ahsan. Anupam Roy and Rupam Islam also joined the crew. On Thursday morning, dressed in white, the cast and crew were present at Basubati for the logo launch of the film.

Given the film is a prequel to previous hit thrillers, ‘Baishe Srabon’ and ‘Vinci Da’, a younger version of Probir will be presented. Srijit was well aware of Prosenjit’s remarkable ability to transform and embody any character flawlessly. “Bumba da (as Prosenjit is fondly known) just asked me what age the character needs to look. I knew the job was done,” said Srijit.

Meanwhile, Prosenjit is happy to shoot with Anirban, Jisshu and Jaya Ahsan. “It feels strange to step into Basubati, where we shot several scenes, especially the climax of ‘Baishe Srabon’. I am happy that in the cop universe, Probir also meets Poddar,” said the ‘Jubilee’ actor.

‘Dawshom Awbotaar’ is Anirban’s ninth collaboration with Srijit. Anirban remembers being in college and watching ‘Baishe Srabon’ at ‘Navina’ cinema. “At that time, I had no idea that one day I would be part of this fascinating franchise,” he smiled.

Jisshu, who is basking in the success of ‘The Trial’, is reuniting with Srijit after ‘Ek Je Chhilo Raja’ in 2018. With ‘Dawshom Awbotaar’, the season prequel starts in the Bengali film industry. The Bengali film will hit theatres this Durga Puja.