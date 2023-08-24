Bengali actors Ankush, Priyanka team up for ‘Kurban’

The previous collaborations (read ‘Bibaho Obhijaan’ and ‘Abar Bibaho Obhijaan’) between Bengali actors Ankush and Priyanka Sarkar had left audiences in splits, but their new film ‘Kurban’ marks a significant departure from their comedic roles. Directed by Saibal Mukherjee, the actors stepped into intense and gripping characters in ‘Kurban’, which will certainly showcase their depth as performers.

Mukherjee describes ‘Kurban’ as a film that delves into the profound themes of humanity and mankind. Centered on Hasan, portrayed by Ankush, the film serves as a poignant reflection on the human experience.

Interestingly, Mukherjee always envisioned Ankush as the perfect fit for the role of Hasan. “While I was writing the screenplay, Ankush was my immediate choice. I pictured him with a beard and untamed hair,” he said.

For Ankush, the transition from his comedic comfort zone to Hasan’s intricacies required the actor to delve deep into the character’s psyche.

“Certain characters evoke an emotional connection within us. Hasan is undoubtedly one of the most challenging characters I have ever played. His profound intensity left a huge impact on me,” said the ‘Shikarpur’ actor.

Priyanka, who plays his wife, Hijol, in the film, was moved when she heard the first narration. So, the actor didn’t take much time to say yes to the project. Her admiration for her co-star, Ankush, also shines through as she lauds his versatility as an actor. “The script has intricately woven characters, each bearing a deeply human aspect,” she shared.

Shot in remote locations of Rampurhat in the Birbhum district of West Bengal, the film also stars Shantilal Mukherjee, Kanchan Mallick, Buddhadev Bhattacharya and Subhadra Mukherjee.