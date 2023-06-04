Bengal Mango Mela and Handloom-Handicraft Expo 2023 is back!

The festival of mangoes and handicrafts is back as the 9th edition of the ‘Bengal Mango Mela and Handloom-Handicraft Expo 2023’ is all set to begin today and will continue until June 19, 2023. The event will take place daily from 11 am to 8 pm at Handloom Haat, Janpath, New Delhi.

The event includes a cultural extravaganza for the audience to be mesmerised as on the evenings of June 11 and June 18, 2023, musical and dance programmes will be held.

While the first performance of ‘Shreekhol Sankirtan’ by Dr Harekrishna Halder and Troupe, Kolkata, will be performed on June 11 at 6 pm, the next performance is titled ‘Shraddhanjali’, which is to be performed by ‘Le Rhythme’, New Delhi.

On June 18 from 5 pm onwards, ‘Folk Dance of Bengal’ will be performed by the ‘Shinjan’ group from New Delhi, the direction of which will be undertaken by Smita Chakrabarty. The next performance for this evening will be ‘Hum-Sufi’, which is to be performed by ‘The Rocking Sufi Sensation’ group from Kolkata.

Apart from the cultural programmes, an exhibition of exclusive GI-tagged products, handlooms and handicrafts from Bengal will take place, which will include items such as Malda Laxmanbhog, Malda Fazli and Malda Himsagar mangoes; Purulia Chhau and Kushmandi wooden masks; ‘Patachitra’ artworks; Bengal Dokra sculptures; Shantiniketan leather goods; Baluchari saree and many more.

Last but not least, the event will let people indulge their tastebuds with ‘Magical Mango’ delights. The menu includes ‘Mango Mutton with Luchi’, ‘Mango Halwa’, ‘Mango Pulao’, ‘Mango Souffle’, ‘Mango Fish Fry’, ‘Mango Lassi’, ‘Mango Pastry’ and many more delicacies.