Bengal Association announces 22nd Boimela & Bharat Lokotsav

Bengal Association, Delhi, is happy to announce the commencement of its ‘22nd Boimela (Book Fair) and Bharat Lokotsav’ from March 20 to March 23, 2025, at No. 5, Ashoka Road, opposite Andhra Bhawan. Bengal Association, established in 1958 by the former Chief Minister of West Bengal Dr B C Roy, promotes socio-cultural activities about Bengal in Delhi NCR.

Books are friends forever. They are the stepping-stone to knowledge and enlightenment and the Association strongly feels that book fairs should be held to bring the readers closer to the publishers and vice versa. Nothing can compare to the joy of a reader taking up a book in their hands and flipping through it. “Keeping in view the growth and popularity of ‘Delhi Boimela’, we felt it necessary to hold it in a larger venue. More than 50 publishers will set up their stalls. Hence the selection of 5 Ashoka Road, a prominent place near India Gate,” said Prodip Ganguly, General Secretary of Bengal Association, Delhi.

The book fair will be inaugurated by Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education in the presence of Biplab Deb, MP and former Chief Minister of Tripura and eminent Bengali writer Sukanta Gangopadhyay.

The book fair is expected to witness thousands of footfalls including avid readers and audiences, especially the youth. In addition to the display of books, ‘Bharat Lokotsav’ will promote cultural programmes from different states of India. Soulful songs, dance and musical recitals will be rendered by Delhi’s local talents and by renowned artists like Anannya Chakraborty and Saurabh Mani. Well-known literary figures like Sukanta Gangopadhyay and Dr Shashi Tharoor will read from their books and interact with the readers. Professor Tapodheer Bhattacharya, an eminent author and former vice-chancellor of Assam University, will deliver a lecture on the relevance of Bengali as a classical language in India.

“This year, the main focus is on the young readers. They will speak about their favourite books and hobbies in a special session. Various programmes have been designed to attract the youth,” said Prodip Ganguly. A philately exhibition will be held on the campus. Another exhibition depicting posters from 1947 - tickets for tram services in Kolkata and Delhi and other such memorabilia - will also be on display.

“Bengal Association is not just restricted to Bengali culture. We are undoubtedly proud of our language and culture. At the same time, we are fortunate to be in Delhi which is a melting pot of many cultures and languages. We want our activities to encompass that spirit of togetherness,” added Ganguly.