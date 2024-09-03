Benefits of health numerology for people

Health is precious. If there is health, there is everything. However, health issues have become more prevalent than before. People are affected by several health diseases and problems. This includes mental health problems as well, such as stress, anxiety, insomnia and depression.

Upon looking for health remedies and solutions, people are curious to learn about numerology for health and what numbers can reveal about a person’s well-being.

There are nine numbers in the universe. These nine numbers influence the lives of everyone in myriad ways. The numbers govern the behaviour, personality and life events of a person. A deeper understanding of the numbers can reveal information about the health of a person and any diseases the person may suffer from. Health numerology suggests remedies for health, happiness and a better lifestyle.

Health issues one should be aware of based on numerology

Numbers are a great way to predict health conditions. When it comes to predictions and forecasts, numerology reports are also sought after in many cases. Numbers are an accurate way to understand the nature of a person including the health conditions they are likely to face.

Numerology expert Rakhhi Jain has elucidated how numbers affect diseases and what changes they can make in their eating habits and living styles.

Number 1, Sun (Those born on 1, 10, 19 and 28): This number is associated with the planet Sun. Those with the number 1 birthdate are very enthusiastic and energetic. They are busy all the time at work, so they are likely to face issues related to heart-related disease or stomach, blood circulation and high blood pressure. They might also face issues in the eyes, head and throat. They also face sleeping issues (insomnia). Due to the stress of work, these people should start doing some physical activity like yoga and meditation. Examples of eating habits are adding honey, oranges, ginger and apples to their diet.

Number 2, Moon (Those born on 2, 11, 20 and 29): These people tend to be too emotional. They face stomach issues due to anxiety and nervous tension. They catch colds and cough quickly. Due to emotional stress both males and females might face reproductive problems; married couples can’t conceive easily. They must join yoga classes in groups and attend counseling sessions just to share their heart with their loved ones. Natural therapy for number 2 people is to surround themselves with those who can support them. For such people, carrot, cucumber, grated coconut, carom seed, curd or buttermilk is good for the abdomen.

Number 3, Jupiter (Those born on 3, 12, 21 and 30): Such socially active and creative kind may face irritated behaviour or moody nature. They don’t usually react, but at some point, they blast and the stored anger comes out. Healing vibrations are very high in these people as they can heal just by meditating, connecting and letting go of all the things that are bothering them. They must include almonds, apples, carrot juice and cloves in their diet and avoid oily food. They shouldn’t just eat whenever they want and when they are not hungry. This can be applicable to all the numbers.

Number 4, Rahu (Those born on 4, 13, 22 and 31): People born on these days suffer from ankle and strength-related conditions, muscular tension, constipation, kidney or urinary tract infection and addiction. Due to planet Rahu, a proper exercise regime can help with the metabolism and aid ankle recovery. They must add green leafy vegetables to their diet. They must try being a vegan, as they belong to Rahu planet and it will support them a lot.

Number 5, Budh (Those born on 5, 14 and 23): 5 number is of Budh, that is, Mercury. People born on this date have problems with their hands, wrist or memory and nervous system. Their active lifestyle gives them trouble with sleep, stammering problems and moody behaviour too. Travelling can help them heal. They must exercise, walk and get fresh air to feel better. Eating and sleeping on time can help them too. Include mint, radish, carrot, green vegetables and barley.

Number 6, Venus (Those born on 6, 15 and 24): With the trait of being a perfectionist, they like to groom themselves. Responsible in nature and self-sacrificing tendency lead them to neglect their health and hence become prone to diseases. Health problems like throat issues stress and tension are common. They are happy when they engage in creative hobbies like painting, colouring, dancing, signing anything. Avoid eating junk food and have almonds and green vegetables.

Number 7, Ketu (Those born on 7, 16 and 25): With Ketu as their planet, people born on the 7th have an analytical mind that is usually active even subconsciously leading them to nervous system-related issues and honing intuitive psychic energy, nasal congestion and lungs and tonsils related problems. They must have a walk and get some fresh air and must sleep on time. Reading a book can be therapeutic too. Different kinds of fruit juices and Vitamin D sources are recommended. Yoga and meditation can help too.

Number 8, Shani (Those born on 8, 17 and 26): With Shani as their planet, these people are blessed with no major health issues. They don’t fall sick frequently or easily but may face joint problems, constipation and lower back-related problems. A lot of struggles can be eradicated just by waking up at 5 am followed by breathing exercises, yoga and meditation with fresh air. They must consume different kinds of grains, dal and varied kinds of fresh juices.

Number 9, Mangal (Those born on 9, 18 and 27): With Mangal as their planet, people born on these dates are known to help others and are full of energy. Due to the influence of this planet, they tend to undergo a kind of surgery or small or big stitches once in a lifetime. As a remedy, they can donate blood, work out and teach others without anything expecting free or anything in return. Ginger, garlic and onion are good for them. Coconut water, dates or dates in hot milk will further help them with their health.

So, the next time anyone needs number guidance for better health, they can consider the numerological implications and choose the one that aligns with their personalities and overall vibes.

(Rakhhi Jain is a professional numerologist, Vastu consultant and general counsellor from Mumbai, India. Email: rakhijain99999@gmail.com. Mobile: +91 9594888515, +91 9136910156. ‘Instagram’ handle: numerologybyrakhejain. Facebook handle: Numerology By Rakhe Jain)