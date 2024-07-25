Bella Cucina at The Le Meridien Gurgaon: A culinary delight of Italian cuisine

During my recent visit to ‘Bella Cucina’ at The Le Meridian Gurgaon, I had the pleasure of experiencing an exceptional culinary journey that left me thoroughly impressed and eager to return. Specialising in authentic Italian cuisine, ‘Bella Cucina’ offers a menu that celebrates the rich and diverse flavours of Italy. From the starters to the dessert, every dish was a testament to the restaurant’s commitment to quality and flavour.

To begin my meal, I ordered ‘Carpaccio Di Salmone’. The dish was a feast for the senses, with thinly sliced salmon that was incredibly fresh and flavourful. The presentation was immaculate - the salmon was delicately arranged and garnished with capers, a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and a hint of lemon zest. The balance of flavours was perfect, with the acidity of the lemon complementing the richness of the salmon beautifully. It was a light and refreshing start to our meal, setting the tone for the courses to follow.

For the main course, I opted for the ‘Agnello Scottadito’, a dish featuring perfectly grilled lamb chops. The lamb was cooked to medium perfection, tender and juicy with a slightly charred exterior that added a wonderful depth of flavour. The seasoning was spot on, enhancing the natural taste of the lamb without overpowering it. Served with a side of roasted vegetables and a subtle jus, the dish was a harmonious blend of flavours and textures. It was evident that great care was taken in the presentation of this dish, making it a standout on the menu.

No meal at ‘Bella Cucina’ would be complete without trying their ‘Tiramisu’ and it didn’t disappoint. It was a delightful end to my meal, with layers of coffee-soaked ladyfingers, creamy mascarpone cheese and a dusting of cocoa powder. The texture was light and airy, yet rich and indulgent. Each bite was a perfect balance of sweetness and bitterness, capturing the essence of this classic Italian dessert. It was a perfect way to conclude a fantastic dining experience.

In addition to the exquisite food, the ambience at ‘Bella Cucina’ was warm and inviting. The décor was elegant yet cozy, creating a perfect setting for a relaxed meal. The service was impeccable, with attentive and knowledgeable staff who made sure that every aspect of my dining experience was flawless.

In all, ‘Bella Cucina’ at The Le Meridian Gurgaon exceeded all my expectations with its outstanding food, charming ambience and exceptional service. The ‘Carpaccio Di Salmone’, ‘Agnello Scottadito’ and ‘Tiramisu’ were all highlights of the meal, showcasing the chef’s skill and passion for Italian cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a romantic dinner, a family gathering or simply a great place to enjoy fine food, ‘Bella Cucina’ is the perfect choice. I highly recommend it to anyone to enjoy an unforgettable Italian dining experience.

A meal for two at ‘Bella Cucina’ would cost approximately Rs 3500/- exclusive of taxes, making it an excellent choice for a special night out.

Other Dishes To Try

‘Bella Cucina’ offers a variety of other delectable dishes on their menu that are sure to impress:

• ‘Frittura Di Calamari E Gamberi’: A delightful mix of crispy fried calamari and prawns, perfect for seafood lovers.

• ‘Pollo Piccante Pizza’: A spicy chicken pizza with a perfectly baked crust and flavourful toppings.

• ‘Involtino Di Pollo Ripieno’: Stuffed chicken rolls that are tender, juicy and packed with flavour.

• ‘Salmone Alla Griglia’: Grilled salmon, beautifully cooked and seasoned to perfection.