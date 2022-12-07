Being An Actress Is Just A Part Of My Life: Kajol In Kolkata

It doesn't matter to Kajol if she isn't seen on screen at regular intervals. Yes, it might sound like she 'is less goal-oriented' just like she said when she was in Kolkata during the promotion of her latest film, 'Salaam Venky', but Kajol chooses to do films that make her happy. Forever selective, for her, work should feel like pleasure.

"I, fortunately, have the financial ability to say no and space my films out," said Kajol, one of Bollywood's most versatile and talented actresses, who is also known for being blunt.

In Revathi's directorial 'Salaam Venky', Kajol will be essaying the role of a mother to a terminally ill son (Vishal Jethwa). As a mother to two kids (Nysa, her daughter and Yug, his son), Kajol refrains from taking up roles in films where anything happens to her on-screen children. The 'My Name is Khan' actress is extremely cautious about it after she became a mother in real life. So, when Revathi approached her with the role of Sujata ('Salaam Venky' is based on the true story of Kolavennu Venkatesh, who suffered from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy), Kajol instantly turned it down.

"But then, Revathi ma'am insisted on narrating the script to me. I loved the way it was written. I watched her film 'Phir Milenge' (2004) with Salman Khan. It was one of the most sensitively handled and well-balanced films of those times. I remember thinking at that time, if I ever got a chance to work with her, I would love to. After hearing the script of 'Salaam Venky', I knew if I didn't do the film, I would regret the decision for the rest of my life," said Kajol, who was in Kolkata after five years.

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actress mentioned playing a real-life character comes with a huge responsibility.

"We didn't take too many cinematic liberties. Our biggest test will be when Sujata watches the film. Hopefully, she will give us passing marks," she said.

This isn't the first time she has played a mother in films. All die-hard Kajol fans would remember her funny antics as a mother in Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. Then, she played a mom in 'We are Family', 'My Name is Khan' and 'Helicopter Eela'. For Kajol, every mother is different, only their love for their kids is universal.

"A mother-child relationship is the purest of all bonds. The love is unconditional, unlike any other relationship," she smiled.

Kajol has completed three decades in the industry, but she says she has a lot more to give and say. But she also said how being the 'heroine' is just a part of her life and not 'entirely' her life.

"My life also includes my family, kids and work. The value of each part is exclusive," said Kajol, who will soon be seen in 'The Good Wife', an adaptation of the American television series on OTT.