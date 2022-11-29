BCCI's pay parity policy a huge boost for future security of India's women cricketers

It was a crisp, breezy evening that held the intensity of a great show. Forgoing the once-upon-a-time humbler productions, the 16th edition of 'Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour', powered by 'Fashion Design Council of India', held its first show in Kolkata with ace designers Shantnu and Nikhil, together with Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian women's national cricket team, bringing alive the concept of 'Pride in Bringing Twists in Traditions' by unveiling a magnificent collection called 'Shantnu Nikhil Cricket Club' from their blockbuster bridge-to-luxury brand 'S&N by Shantnu Nikhil' that captured the spirit of cricket in all its glory.

During an interaction, Harmanpreet spoke about cricket and fashion, the importance of sports in today's times, her take on the equal pay of men and women cricketers and how youngsters can keep themselves motivated to avoid stress.

Kaur said not only children but even adults should indulge in some sort of sporting activity that can help positively influence their lifestyle.

She also maintained: "Today, sports give security. For example, the recent decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on implementing a new pay equity policy for its contracted women cricketers, effectively paying men and women cricketers the same match fees, is a huge milestone. It is going to bring about a sense of security amongst future players. We are extremely positive and excited about it."

Talking about her initial days, she said: "We had to play with whatever we were given, but that actually helped us in the long run. Even today, when I don't hit the ball properly, I prefer to practice with a bat that doesn't support batters. I think when you put yourself through hardships, it is bound to pay off."

On the role of fashion in sports, she said: "We need to wear clothes that dry up quickly and are light and comfortable since we have to spend a lot of time in the field. Good sportswear gives a lot of relief."

She also said: "Fashion for me, has always been a reflection of my personality. The SNCC outfit that I have worn was very light and comfortable and had elements from my sport."

Kaur also spoke about her family being her biggest cheerleaders.

"I don't remember when my interest in cricket began. I think it has been there since day one. My father used to play cricket and we used to play at home initially. He never pressurised me to get top grades in school and always advised me to learn how to manage myself when I started playing after Class XII. He used to say, 'Just ensure one thing: Kabhi fail mat hona (Just don't fail)'."

The contemporary line-up on display was dedicated to preserving the nostalgic and stylistic hallmarks of cricket. Closing the show as showstoppers were the dapper Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa.